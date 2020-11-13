STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 457-8-19 RDCV BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. v. DOUGLAS E. LYNN, OK Y. LYNN AND MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC. OCCUPANTS OF: 10 Sheldon Pl, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 12, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Douglas E. Lynn and Ok Y. Lynn to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Bank of America, N.A., dated August 15, 2013 and recorded in Book 627 Page 374 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Bank of America, N.A to Bank of America, N.A. dated April 1, 2014 and recorded in Book 633 Page 534 of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 10 Sheldon Pl, Rutland, Vermont on December 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: The land referred to herein below is situated in the county of RUTLAND, State of VT and is described as follows: ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN RUTLAND COUNTY, STATE OF VERMONT, AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 387, PAGE 384, ID# 13307, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS: BEING ALL THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED BY ROSEMARY S. CANNEY, GUARDIAN FOR MAE CAROL KEENE TO JANICE R. DEUSO DATED AUGUST 3, 1993 AND RECORDED IN CITY OF RUTLAND LAND RECORDS ON AUGUST 13, 1993 IN BOOK 327, PAGE 303-305 AND THEREIN DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: ALL THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES WHICH WERE CONVEYED TO MAE CAROL KEENE AND LILLIANC. KEENE BY RICHARD H.FAVOR AND FAYE C.FAVOR, HUSBAND AND WIFE BY DEED DATED JUNE 30, 1971 AND RECORDED IN CITY OF RUTLAND LAND RECORDS ON JUNE 30, 1971 IN BOOK 157, PAGE 99 AND THEREIN DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: ALL AND THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO US, RICHARD H. FAVOR AND FAYE C. FAVOR, HUSBAND AND WIFE, THE GRANTORS HEREIN, BY NORMAN E. FAVOR AND ARLENE J. FAVOR HUSBAND AND WIFE BY WARRANTY DEED DATED APRIL 10, 1968 AND RECORDED IN LAND RECORDS OF SAID CITY OF RUTLAND IN BOOK 141, PGE 248, TO WHICH DEED AND THE RECORDS THEREOF, REFERENCE IS HEREBY HAD; AND IN WHICH DEED, SAID PREMISES ARE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING IN THE EASTERLY LINE OF SHELDON PLACE, SO-CALLED, AT THE SOUTHWESTERLY CORNER OF LAND OF DYER, AND RUNNING THENCE, SOUTHERLY ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SHELDON PLACE, FORTY-TWO FEET (42'); THENCE EASTERLY IN A LINE PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTHERLY LINE DYER ONE HUNDRED THIRTY-SIX FEET (136'), MORE OR LESS, TO LAND SUPPOSED TO THE OWNED BY BRIDGED ANTHONY; THENCE NORTHERLY ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LAND OF SAID ANTHONY FORTY-TWO AND THREE-FOURTHS FEET (42 3/4') TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LAND OF SAID DYER; AND THENCE WESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LAND OF SAID DYER TO THE PLACE OF-BEGINNING. METES AND BOUNDS PROPERTY. MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 10 SHELDON PLACE, RUTLAND, VT 05701 Tax/Parcel ID: 13307 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 3, 2020 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
