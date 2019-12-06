STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 453-9-17 RDCV BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. v. JOHN M. RUGGIERO, SUCCESSOR ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF SHIRLEY A. DISORDA, STANLEY E. DISORDA, VERMONT HOUSING AND CONSERVATION BOARD AND HERITAGE FAMILY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION OCCUPANTS OF: 41 Park Street, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 18, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Stanley E. Disorda and the late Shirley A. Disorda to Statewide Funding Corporation, dated June 9, 1987 and recorded in Book 266 Page 385 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Statewide Funding Corporation to Goldome Realty Credit Corp. dated July 16, 1987 and recorded in Book 268 Page 88 of the land records of the Town of Rutland. On May 31, 1991 Goldome Realty Credit Corp. was renamed Keycorp Mortgage Inc. Thereafter, on or about March 1997, Keycorp Mortgage Inc. was renamed Nationsbanc Mortgage Corp. Thereafter, on or about April 1999, Nationsbanc Mortgage Corp. merged into Bank of America, N.A. For breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 41 Park Street, Rutland, Vermont on January 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Brian P. Costello and Patricia P. Costello, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Wilbur E. Goulette, Sr. and Patricia J. Goulette, husband and wife, dated May 10, 1979 and recorded in the Rutland City Land Records in Book 206 at Page 29 and therein described as follows: "Beginning in the north line of Park Street at southwest corner of land of Joseph C. Cox and wife; and running thence westerly along north line of Park Street 70 feet to the southeast corner of land of John F. Hinchey and H. Minerva Hinchey: thence northerly along the east line of said land of John F. Hinchey and H. Minerva Hinchey 13-1/3 rods; thence easterly 70 feet to northwest corner of land of Joseph C. Cox and wife; and thence southerly 13-1/3 rods to the place of beginning." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 11, 2019 By: ____/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
