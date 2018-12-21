STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 81-1-18 RDCV THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR NATIONSTAR HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2009-A v. RONALD WAITE OCCUPANTS OF: 232 VT Route 133, Pawlet VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered May 16, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Ronald Waite and Bonnie Waite to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, dated May 10, 2007 and recorded in Book 91 Page 250 of the land records of the Town of Pawlet, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage to The Bank of New York Mellon as Indenture Trustee for Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust 2009-A dated November 13, 2017 and recorded in Book 116 Page 69 of the land records of the Town of Pawlet for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 232 VT Route 133, Pawlet, Vermont on January 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN PAWLET, IN THE COUNTY OF RUTLAND AND STATE OF VERMONT DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, VIZ: PARCEL I: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO HOWARD H. MOORE (NOW DECEASED) AND HELEN W. MOORE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY DEED OF DONALD M. FRENCH DATED AUGUST 23, 1962 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 31 AT PAGE 387 OF THE TOWN OF PAWLET LAND RECORDS. PARCEL II: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO HOWARD H. MOORE (NOW DECEASED) AND HELEN W. MOORE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY DEED OF BESSIE TROUMBLEY DATED AUGUST 10, 1965 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 32 AT PAGE 175 OF THE TOWN OF PAWLET LAND RECORDS PARCEL III: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO HOWARD H. MOORE (NOW DECEASED) AND HELEN W. MOORE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY DEED OF WARREN L. TAYLOR DATED December 15, 1965 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 32 AT PAGE 215 OF THE TOWN OF PAWLET LAND RECORDS. EXCEPTING, HOWEVER, THOSE LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED BY HOWARD H. MOORE AND HELEN W. MOORE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, TO VERMONT TELEPHONE CORPORATION BY DEED DATED February 1, 1966 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 32 AT PAGE 231 OF THE TOWN OF PAWLET LAND RECORDS. Parcel/Tax I.D. #: 0133-0232 Commonly known as: 232 VT Route 133, Pawlet, VT 05761 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: December 18, 2018 By: /S/Loraine L. Hite, Esq.____ Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
