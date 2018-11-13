STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 359-7-17 RDCV THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., GMACM HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2006-HE1 v. MARY JANE ALLEN AKA MARY J. ALLEN, CARLETON J. LAIRD III AND AGNES P. LAIRD AKA AGNUS P. LAIRD OCCUPANTS OF: 33 Killington Avenue, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 22, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Mary Jane Allen aka Mary J. Allen, Carleton J. Laird III and Agnes P. Laird aka Agnus P. Laird to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation, dated August 30, 2006 and recorded in Book 534 Page 369 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., GMACM Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-HE1 dated June 29, 2017 and recorded in Book 667 Page 268 of the land records of the City of Rutland, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 33 Killington Avenue, Rutland, Vermont on December 6, 2018 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN COUNTY OF RUTLAND, STATE OF VERMONT WITH A STREET LOCATION ADDRESS OF 33 KILLINGTON AVENUE, RUTLAND, VT, 05701 CURRENTLY OWNED BY CARLETON J. LAIRD, III, AGNES P. LAIRD AND MARY J. ALLEN HAVING A TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER OF 13045, AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE VESTING DOCUMENT DATED JUNE 29, 2005, RECORDED ON JULY 27, 2005, IN BOOK 508 PAGE 653 AND DESIGNATED AS METES AND BOUNDS PROPERTY. Permanent Parcel Number: 13045 CARLETON J. LAIRD, III, AGNES P. LAIRD AND MARY J. ALLEN, AS TENANTS IN COMMON Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : October 16, 2018 By: /S/Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
