STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO: 346-6-18 Rdcv The Bank of New York Mellon, fka The Bank of New York, as successor-in-interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as trustee for structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns Alt-A Trust, Mortgage Pass-through Certificates, series 2005-7 Plaintiff vs. Charles G Booher; Donna Booher; Bayview Loan Servicing LLC; HSBC Bank Nevada, N.A. and OCCUPANTS RESIDING AT 62 Forrest Street, Rutland, VT 05701 Defendant(s) NOTICE OF SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Charles Booher and Donna Booher, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Century 21 (R) Mortgage (SM), dated June 6, 2005, and recorded in Book 505, at Page 76, of the City/Town of Rutland Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder by Assignment of Mortgage recorded in Book 670, Page 697, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at April 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM at 62 Forrest Street, Rutland, VT 05701 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To Wit: Being the same lands and premises conveyed to the mortgagors herein by deed being recorded simultaneously herewith; this being a purchase money mortgage given to secure the purchase price of the above described premises. The description of the property contained in the mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid by bank or certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale. The Bank of New York Mellon, fka The Bank of New York, as successor-in-interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as trustee for structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns Alt-A Trust, Mortgage Pass-through Certificates, series 2005-7 ________________________________________ Jeffrey J. Hardiman, Esq., Bar No. #4632 BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC 1080 Main Street, Suite 200 Pawtucket, RI 02860 Phone: 401-217-8701 Fax: 401-217-8702 Jeffrey.Hardiman@brockandscott.com
