STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 371-6-18 RDCV THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR REGISTERED HOLDERS OF CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-12 v. SHAWN G. BREWSTER, THERESA BREWSTER, CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. AND FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY, LLC OCCUPANTS OF: 1052 Danby Hill Road, Danby VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 28, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Shawn G. Brewster and Theresa Brewster to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., dated June 26, 2007 and recorded in Book 82 Page 277 of the land records of the Town of Danby, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. to The Bank of New York Mellon fka The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-12 dated January 23, 2012 and recorded in Book 92 Page 405 of the land records of the Town of Danby for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 1052 Danby Hill Road, Danby, Vermont on October 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A certain piece of land in the Town of Danby, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, described as follows, viz: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Lawrence E. Kukacka, Jr. and Mary E. Kukacka by Warranty Deed of Eugene Sedlewicz and Yvette L. Sedlewicz dated December 22, 1986 and recorded in the Danby Town Clerk’s Office on December 23, 1986 in Book 39 at Page 83, and therein more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a newly established corner in or near the north line of said highway, marking the most southwesterly corner of the parcel herein conveyed and the southeasterly corner of a parcel of land retained by the Grantors herein; thence running in an easterly direction along the line of the highway a distance of 250 feet, more or less, to a corner of lands now or formerly of Charles H. Matheson; thence running in a northerly direction along lands of said Mathewson, distance of 366 feet, more or less, to a corner in a south line of lands formerly of Tabor, now supposed to be of Charles Burden; thence running in a westerly direction along lands of Burden to a corner in a direction along lands of Burden to a corner in a hedgerow; thence turning and running in a southerly direction along lands supposed to be of Burden to the northwest corner of the parcel of land retained by the Grantors, marked by an iron pipe driven in the ground; thence running in an easterly direction along the north line of said retained parcel, a distance of 160 feet, more or less, to an iron pipe at the northeast corner of said retained parcel, thence turning and running in a southerly direction along the east line of said retained parcel a distance of 125 feet, more or less, to the point and place of beginning. Containing three acres of land, be the same more or less. There is included herewith the grantors rights in and to continued use of the spring and pipeline leading therefrom as the same now exists, serving the dwelling houses on the land herein conveyed, and on the land retained by the grantors subject to the rights to the grantors, their heirs and assigns, to take water from a T installed in said pipeline and to conduct such water from said T across a portion of the land herein conveyed to the parcel a land retained by the grantors as said T and pipe line are presently installed, including the right to disturb the surface of the ground for purposes of servicing and maintaining said “T” and pipe line. Meaning and intending to mortgage the same premises conveyed to the herein named mortgagor(s) by Warranty Deed dated 07/28/00 and recorded with the Danby Town Office, Land Records Office at Book 60, Page 17. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : September 26, 2019 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
