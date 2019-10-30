STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 420-7-18 RDCV THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR ASSET BACKED FUNDING CORPORATION, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-HE1 v. GARY W. NESTLER AND CLAIRE BOUSQUET OCCUPANTS OF: 239 Wolf Hill Road, Killington VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 18, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Gary W. Nestler and Claire Bousquet to Option One Mortgage Corporation, a California Corporation, dated December 10, 2004 and recorded in Book 267 Page 187 of the land records of the Town of Killington, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Sand Canyon Corporation fka Option One Mortgage Corporation to The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York as Successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Asset Backed Funding Corporation, Asset-Backed Certificate, Series 2005-HE1 dated June 19, 2018 and recorded in Book 355 Page 438 of the land records of the Town of Killington for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 239 Wolf Hill Road, Killington, Vermont on December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: SCHEDULE A - Legal Description 239 Wolf Hill Road, Killington, Vermont Tax ID No. 08-07 Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Gary W. Nestler and Claire Bousquet, husband wife, by Warranty Deed of Gary W. Nestler dated December 10, 2004 and to he recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Killington and more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Gary W. Nestler by Quit Claim Deed of Anne P. Nestler dated August 3, 1994 and recorded August 11, 1994 in Book 142, at Page 268 of the Town of Killington Land Records, (formerly Sherburne), and therein more fully described as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Warranty Deed of Lawrence A. Dreier and Christine L. Dreier, husband and wife, to Gary W. Nestler and Anne P. Nestler dated 16 July, 1976, and recorded in the Town of Sherburne Land Records (now Killington Land Records) at Book 35, Page 290, to which deed reference may be had for a further and more particular description. The within conveyance is made pursuant to a proceeding entitled Anne P. Nestler v. Gary W. Nestler, Windsor Family Court, Docket No. F186-6-93Wrdmd, and the terms and provisions of a Judgment Order and Decree of Divorce therein." The lands and premises are further described as follows: "Being all and the lands and premises conveyed to Lawrence A. Dreier and Christine L. Dreier, husband and wife, by warranty deed of James Averill and Patricia C. Averill, husband and wife, dated May 13, 1974 and recorded in Book 32 at page 46 of the Town of Sherburne Land Records, and therein more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to the above grantors by deed of Clare A. Bogart and Hazel S. Bogart, husband and wife, dated March 7,1969 and recorded in Book 24 at Page 374 of the Sherburne Land Records, more particularly described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Clare A. Bogart and Hazel S. Bogart, Grantors herein, by deed of George K. McCutcheon and John J. McCutcheon, Jr. dated June 7, 1961, and recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Sherburne in Book 21, Pages 417-418 and therein described as follows: Beginning on the westerly side of the town road leading from Frank Pfenning's place to Ezekiel West Place, at an iron stake and a large flat stone, thence in a southwesterly direction 206 feet along an old stone wall, which is the line between the property now owned by Frank Pfenning and Robert E. Morris to an iron stake in the stone wall; thence in a northwesterly direction following the stone wall 494 feet to an iron stake and an old stone wall; thence northeasterly following a stone wall 326 feet to an iron stake in the west side of the first mentioned town road; thence in a southerly direction following along an old stone wall approximately 494 feet and bounded on the east by the town road and a triangular plot now owned by John J. and Margaret McCutcheon, to the place of beginning. This parcel contains two (2) acres more or less, it also includes the aforementioned triangular plot. Reference to this triangular plot may be found in Book 17, page 232, and Book 15, page 28, of the Sherburne Land Records. Meaning hereby to convey all and the same land and premises conveyed to the Grantors by Warranty Deed of John J. McCutcheon and Margaret K. McCutchoon, husband and wife, dated July 3, 1951 and recorded in the Sherburne Land Records in Book 20, page 38, to which deed and the records therein referred to reference is made for a more particular description. The premises herein are subject to an easement to the Central Vermont Public Service Corporation, dated April 16, 1963 and recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Sherburne in Book 22, page 133-134. Claire Bousquet joins in this conveyance to release any interest she may have in and to the premises as she is an owner on title and is married to Gary W. Nestler. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : October 28, 2019 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
