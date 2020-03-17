STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Rutland Unit Docket No.: 540-10-19 Rdcv BAR HARBOR BANK AND TRUST, Plaintiff vs. WILLIAM J. DYDO, JR. a/k/a CHERYL TYMINSKI; GLENBROOK CONSTRUCTION, LLC; and All UNNAMED OCCUPANTS OF 157 STATE STREET, RUTLAND CITY, VERMONT, Defendants NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain Mortgage Deed and Assignment of Rents given by William J. Dydo, Jr. and Cheryl Tyminski to Bar Harbor Bank and Trust (“Bank”), dated August 11, 2017 and recorded in Book 667, at Page 173, (“Mortgage”), for breach of the conditions of said Mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 12:00 NOON on April 9, 2020, at the site of the real property with an address of 157 State Street, Rutland, Vermont, all and singular the premises described in said Mortgage: TO WIT: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Cheryl Tyminski by Special Warranty Deed from Pennymac Loan Trust 2010-NPL1, dated April 8, 2014 and recorded on April 23, 2014 in Book 633, Page 948 of the City of Rutland Land Records. Said lands and premises are therein described as follows: “Being the same property conveyed to Pennymac Loan Trust 2010-NPL1 by Confirmation Order dated February 4, 2012 and recorded on February 19, 2013 in Book 621 at Page 147 in the Land Records of Rutland, Vermont. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Robert Zelie by virtue of a Warranty Deed from K. Derek Pysher dated January 14, 2008 and recorded January 17, 2008 in Volume 557, Page 146 of the Land Records of the City of Rutland. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to K. Derek Pysher by Warranty Deed of Edsel E. Lowell, Jr. and Pamela J. Lowell, dated February 4, 2005 of record at Book 499, Page 355 of the City of Rutland Land Records. Beginning in the north line of State Street at the southwest corner of land now supposed to be owned by Mary W. Quigley, and running thence westerly along the north line of State Street fifty feet; thence northerly at right angles and in the west line of land supposed to be owned by Estate of C.M. Blanchard, one hundred thirty two feet; thence easterly in a line parallel with the west line of said land of said Quigley, fifty feet to the northwest corner of said Mary W. Quigley; and thence southerly along the west line of said land of said Quigley one hundred thirty-two feet to the place of beginning. Excepting and excluding from the above parcel of land those lands deeded to the State of Vermont by instrument dated July 10, 1979 and recorded in Book 207 at Page 311 of the City of Rutland Land Records. This conveyance is made subject to easements, utility, water and pipeline rights, state and local land development permits, covenants and restrictions, if any, and rights incident to each of the same as may appear more particularly of record, provide that this paragraph shall not reinstate any such encumbrance previously extinguished by the marketable record title act, Subchapter 7 Title 27, Vermont Statutes Annotated.” Reference is hereby made to the above-mentioned instruments, the records thereof, and references therein made, and their respective records and references, and the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued January 16, 2020 in further aid of this description. Terms of Sale. The property will be sold in its entirety to the highest bidder as a single unit. It is up to each bidder to perform its own due diligence with respect to the property prior to the public sale that a bidder deems sufficient. The public sale of the Mortgaged Property will be “AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL FAULTS” (known or unknown), with no representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, with the purchaser taking all defects and risks associated with or connected to the property being sold, and all liens of record, restrictions, easements, improvements, covenants, tenancies, rights, encumbrances, and matters of any kind and every nature which may take precedence over the lien of the mortgage being foreclosed. The high bidder is responsible for the payment of the property taxes and municipal assessments, and any fire district taxes (delinquent and current, with all penalties and interest as of the date of closing on the sale of the property after confirmation of the sale by the Vermont Superior Court). In order to qualify to bid at the public sale, at the time of sale, interested persons, other than from the mortgagee, must present to the auctioneer a deposit of $10,000 in the form of cash, a bank treasurer's check, or certified funds. The deposit is subject to forfeiture. The mortgagee has the right to credit bid at the sale without producing any deposit. The remaining balance of the purchase price shall be paid in good funds at closing, to occur within thirty (30) days of the public sale or fourteen (14) days of Court Confirmation of the Sale by the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division, whichever is later. The successful bidder, other than the mortgagee, will have to sign a purchase and sale agreement at the conclusion of the public sale. If the Plaintiff makes the highest bid, Plaintiff shall be required to pay cash or certified funds only to the extent that its bid is in excess of the sum due it by the Defendant Mortgagor up to the date of sale under the Judgment and Decree and the costs and expenses of the sale. The person holding the public sale may, for good cause, adjourn the sale one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due mortgagee plaintiff, including all costs and expenses of sale. Other terms to be announced at the time of the sale. Inquiries to auctioneer or mortgagee’s counsel. Sale to be conducted by Vermont licensed auctioneer. By: Elizabeth A. Glynn, Esq. Dated: February 26, 2020 Ryan Smith & Carbine, Ltd. PO Box 310 Rutland, VT 05702 (802) 786-1000 Attorney for Mortgagee/Plaintiff
