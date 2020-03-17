STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Rutland Unit Docket No.: 538-10-19 Rdcv BAR HARBOR BANK AND TRUST, Plaintiff vs. WILLIAM J. DYDO, JR.; CHERYL TYMINSKI; GLENBROOK CONSTRUCTION, LLC; and All UNNAMED OCCUPANTS OF 75 SOUTH MAIN STREET and 9 PINE STREET, RUTLAND CITY, VERMONT, Defendants NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain Mortgage Deed and Assignment of Rents on the 9 Pine Street property given by William J. Dydo, Jr. and Cheryl Tyminski to Bar Harbor Bank and Trust (“Bank”), dated December 6, 2017 and recorded in Book 671, at Page 493, and a certain Mortgage Deed and Assignment of Rents on the 75 South Main Street property given by William J. Dydo, Jr. and Cheryl Tyminski to Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, dated December 6, 2017 and recorded in Book 671, Page 508, all in the City of Rutland Land Records (“Mortgage”), for breach of the conditions of said Mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction on April 9, 2020, at 1:30 PM at the site of the real property with an address of 9 Pine Street, Rutland, Vermont, and at 3:00 PM, at the site of the real property with an address of 75 South Main Street, Rutland, Vermont, all and singular the premises described in said Mortgages: TO WIT: 9 Pine Street Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to William Dydo, Jr. by Quit Claim Deed from Joseph A. Giancola, dated December __, 2017 and recorded on January 8, 2018 in Book 671, Page 492 of the City of Rutland Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Joseph A. Giancola and William J. Dydo, Jr. by Limited Warranty Deed from Federal National Mortgage Association A/K/A Fannie Mae, dated March 9, 2016 and recorded on March 10, 2016 in Book 651, Page 319 of the City of Rutland Land Records. Said lands and premises are more particularly described as follows: “Being all and the same lands and premises acquired by Federal National Mortgage Association by virtue of the Confirmation Order issued by the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Rutland Unit, in the cause entitled: Federal National Mortgage Association v. Tricia C. Craw- Washburn aka Tricia Christine Craw-Washburn, et al, Docket No. 938-12-12 Rdcv, which Order was dated June 16, 2015 and recorded in Book 645 at Page 622 of the City of Rutland Land Records; and being further described as follows: A parcel of land located in the City of Rutland, County of Rutland, State of Vermont with a street location address of 9 Pine Street, Rutland, VT, 05701 currently owned by Jared M. Washburn and Tricia Christine Craw-Washburn having a Tax Identification Number of 23-1370, and more fully described in the vesting document dated 09/30/02, recorded on 10/01/02, in Volume 441, Page 251 and designated as metes and bounds property. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jared M. Washburn and Tricia Christine Craw-Washburn by deed of Daniel L. Nelson, dated September 30, 2002 and recorded in Book 441, Pages 251-253 of the Rutland Land Records. Said lands and premises are more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Daniel Lee Nelson by Warranty Deed of Milo M. Nelson, dated February 26, 1993 and recorded in Book 322 at Page 143 of the City of Rutland Land Records. Said premises are more fully described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Milo M. Nelson by Warranty Deed of Clement A, Forte and Jeffrey P. Forte, dated September 23, 1992 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records at Book 317, Page 458-460. Said lands and premises are more particularly descried as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Clement A. Forte and Jeffrey P. Forte by Warranty Deed of Brian Toomey, by deed dated April 7, 1986 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records at Book 253, Page 372. Said lands and premises are more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Brian Toomey by deed of Arthur W. Susmann and Joan A. Sussman, dated August 10, 1984 and recorded in Book 238 at Page 710 of the City of Rutland Land Records, and therein described as follows: Being those lands and premises located on the west side of Pine Street, commonly known as 9 Pine Street and described as follows: Beginning at a point on the west side of Pine Street at the middle of the driveway located between the premises known as No. 9 Pine Street and the premises known as No. 11 Pine Street, which point is 37 feet south of a marble monument located at the southeast corner of premises designated as No. 13 Pine Street and running thence westerly along the middle line of said driveway and a continuation thereof, and in a line parallel to the south line of said premises designated as No. 13 Pine Street to the ast (sic) line of the so-called West Street Cemetery lands; thence southerly along the east line of said West Street Cemetery lands to the north line of said lands of Marie Bove, formerly owned by William Metzger; thence easterly along the north line of said lands of Marie Bove to the west line of Pine Street; and thence northerly along the west line of Pine Street to the place of beginning. Being a part of the lands and premises conveyed to the said John E. Poore and Georgianna Poore by deed of George M. Goddard dated November 13, 1940 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 69, at Page 152, to which deed and the record thereof and the deeds and records therein referred to, reference may be had for a more particular description. Together with all the driveway rights and water rights described in a Warranty Deed from John E. Poore and Georgianna Poore to Walter Quelch and Elizabeth Quelch, dated January 24, 1949 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 85 at Page 402, to which deed and the record reference may be had for a more particular description. Reference is also had to a Quit Claim Deed of Walter Quelch and Elizabeth Quelch to Minne E. Quelch, dated March 19, 1953 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 76 at Page 109. Reference is also made to the license to sell in the estate of Walter Quelch, dated November 26, 1975 and recorded in Book 184 at Page 138 of the City of Rutland Land Records. Reference is also made to a certain Quit Claim Deed form Arthur W. Susmann to Arthur W. Susmann and Joan Susmann, husband and wife, dated July 21, 1982 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 226 at Page 8.” 75 South Main Street Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to William Dydo, Jr. and Cheryl Tyminski by Warranty Deed from Ericob Vermont Realty Corp., dated September 23, 2016 and recorded on September 26, 2016 in Book 657, Page 123 of the City of Rutland Land Records. Said lands and premises are more particularly described as follows: “Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Ericob Vermont Realty Corp. by warranty deed of Daniel Uzmann dated November 5, 2003, and recorded in Book 473, Page 143 of the land records of the City of Rutland, Vermont, more fully described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Daniel Uzmann by Warranty Deed of Tracy Taylor and Justine Taylor, husband and wife, dated April 20, 2001 and recorded in the Land Records of the City of Rutland in Book 411 at Page 563. The premises conveyed in said deed are specifically described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Tracy Taylor and Justine Taylor, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Tracy Taylor and Justine Taylor, husband and wife, dated January 4, 1988 and recorded in the Land Records of the City of Rutland in Book 370 at Page 286. The premises are more particularly described therein as follows: Being a portion of the same lands and premises conveyed to Tracy Taylor and Justine Taylor, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Paschal Nichola DeBlasio, Anthony A. DeBlasio, Jr. and Anthony A. DeBlasio dated October 28, 1994 and recorded on November 3, 1994 in the Land Records of the City of Rutland in Book 340 at Page 718 and being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Paschal Nicola DeBlasio and Anthony A. DeBlasio, Jr. as joint tenants with the rights of survivorship, by Warranty Deed of Anthony A. DeBlasio, which Warranty Deed is dated June 4, 1986 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 255 at Pages 111-112. Said lands and premise (sic) are more particularly described as follows: Being the premises known as No. 75 South Main Street in the City of Rutland and being all and the same premises conveyed by Nettie A. Bruce and Roscoe J. Bruce to Anthony A. DeBlasio and Jane F. DeBlasio, by deed dated November 5, 1951 and recorded in Book 93 at Page 364 of the City of Rutland Land Records. The premises are more particularly described as follows: Beginning in the west line of South Main Street at the southeast corner of land supposed to be formerly of O.S. Frost and wife and running thence south along the west line of South Main Street fifty feet (50) to land formerly of Ella T. Craner, but supposed to be later owned by Patrick W. McMahon; thence westerly along the north line of said land of said McMahon and in a line parallel with the south line of said land of said Frost and wife to land of John C. Flynn and wife, formerly belonging to H.W. Spafford; thence northerly along the east line of said land of said Flynn and wife to said land of said Frost and wife; and thence easterly along the south line of said land of said Frost and wife to the place of beginning. Reference is hereby had to said deeds and the records thereof and the deeds and records therein for a more particular description of the premises hereby conveyed. Reference is also made to a Warranty Deed from Paschal Nicolla DeBlasio, Anthony A. DeBlasio, Jr., and Anthony A. DeBlasio to Tracy Taylor and Justine Taylor, recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records at Book 340, Page 718, which states in part, “Anthony A. DeBlasio, joins in this conveyance to release and extinguish the life estate, reserved to him, in the deed from Anthony A. DeBlasio, Sr., to Paschal Nicola DeBlasio and Anthony A. DeBlasio, Jr., dated June 4, 1986 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land records in Book 255 at Pages 111-112.” Reference is hereby made to the above-mentioned instruments, the records thereof, and references therein made, and their respective records and references, and the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued January 24, 2020 in further aid of this description. Terms of Sale. Each property will be sold in its entirety to the highest bidder as a single unit. It is up to each bidder to perform its own due diligence with respect to the property prior to the public sale that a bidder deems sufficient. The public sale of the Mortgaged Property will be “AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL FAULTS” (known or unknown), with no representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, with the purchaser taking all defects and risks associated with or connected to the property being sold, and all liens of record, restrictions, easements, improvements, covenants, tenancies, rights, encumbrances, and matters of any kind and every nature which may take precedence over the lien of the mortgage being foreclosed. Each high bidder is responsible for the payment of the property taxes and municipal assessments, and any fire district taxes (delinquent and current, with all penalties and interest as of the date of closing on the sale of the property after confirmation of the sale by the Vermont Superior Court). In order to qualify to bid at the public sale for each property, at the time of sale, interested persons, other than from the mortgagee, must present to the auctioneer a deposit of $10,000 in the form of cash, a bank treasurer's check, or certified funds. The deposit is subject to forfeiture. The mortgagee has the right to credit bid at the sale without producing any deposit. The remaining balance of the purchase price shall be paid in good funds at closing, to occur within thirty (30) days of the public sale or fourteen (14) days of Court Confirmation of the Sale by the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division, whichever is later. The sale is subject to confirmation by the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division. The successful bidder, other than the mortgagee, will have to sign a purchase and sale agreement at the conclusion of the public sale. If the Plaintiff makes the highest bid, Plaintiff shall be required to pay cash or certified funds only to the extent that its bid is in excess of the sum due it by the Defendant Mortgagor up to the date of sale under the Judgment and Decree and the costs and expenses of the sale. The person holding the public sale may, for good cause, adjourn the sale one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem each property at any time prior to the sale of the respective property by paying the full amount due mortgagee plaintiff, including all costs and expenses of sale. Other terms to be announced at the time of the sale. Inquiries to auctioneer or mortgagee’s counsel. Sale to be conducted by Vermont licensed auctioneer. By: Elizabeth A. Glynn, Esq. Dated: February 26, 2020 Ryan Smith & Carbine, Ltd. PO Box 310 Rutland, VT 05702 (802) 786-1000 Attorney for Mortgagee/Plaintiff
