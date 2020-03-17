STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Rutland Unit Docket No.: 539-10-19 Rdcv BAR HARBOR BANK AND TRUST, Plaintiff vs. WILLIAM J. DYDO, JR. a/k/a William Dydo, Jr.; CHERYL TYMINSKI; GLENBROOK CONSTRUCTION, LLC; and All UNNAMED OCCUPANTS OF 158 SOUTH STREET, RUTLAND CITY, VERMONT, Defendants NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain Mortgage Deed and Assignment of Rents given by William J. Dydo, Jr. and Cheryl Tyminski to Bar Harbor Bank and Trust (“Bank”), dated June 23, 2017 and recorded in Book 671, at Page 477, (“Mortgage”), for breach of the conditions of said Mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 10:30 AM on April 9, 2020, at the site of the real property with an address of 158 South Street, Rutland, Vermont, all and singular the premises described in said Mortgage: TO WIT: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to William Dydo, Jr. and Cheryl Tyminski by Special Warranty Deed from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-AC6, Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2007-AC6, dated January 13, 2015 and recorded on January 27, 2015 in Book 641, Page 365 of the City of Rutland Land Records. Said lands and premises are therein described as follows: “Being the same property conveyed to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-AC6, Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2007-AC6, by Confirmation Order dated February 26, 2014 and recorded on April 17, 2014 in Book 633 at Page 848 in the Land Records of Rutland, Vermont. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Clairette Ferrara by Warranty Deed of MTM, Ltd, dated September 30, 2003 and recorded in Book 470 at Page 186 of the Rutland City Land Records and more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to MTM, Ltd., by Warranty Deed of Michael B. Morgan, dated December 18, 1986, and recorded December 18, 1986, an (sic) Volume 261, Page 499 of the City of Rutland Land Records and therein described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Michael B. Morgan, by Warranty Deed of Ronald A. Fucci, dated October 1, 1981 and recorded October 15, 1982, in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 226, Page 812-814 and further being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Ronald A. Fucci, by Warranty Deed of Richard P. Belden, Jr. and Eva F. Belden, husband and wife, dated November 13, 1980 and recorded in Book 217, Pages 398-400 of the City of Rutland Land Records, and therein more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Louise Kurant, Administratrix of the Estate of Carmela Gallo to Richard B. Belden, Jr., and Eva F. Belden, husband and wife, dated July 21, 1966, and recorded in the Rutland City Land Records in Book 134, at Page 265, and described therein as follows: Being the premises known as 158 South Street, in said City of Rutland, and being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Salvatore Gallo and Mary Gallo, his wife, by deed of John Welch and wife dated December 7, 1911 and recorded in Rutland City and (sic) Records in Book 26 at Page 336, and in said deed bounded and described as follows: Beginning at the northwest corner of lands of John Welch deeded him by Costello recorded in Book 35, Page 438, and running westerly on the south line of South Street four (4) rods to the lands of Vermont Marble Company; thence running southerly on the east line of the Vermont Marble Company’s land and parallel with Welch’s west line eighteen (18) rods to the bank of Hibbards Pond, so called; thence along the northerly bank of said pond to Welch’s west line, thence on Welch’s west line to the place of beginning. Excepting the right of way, which cuts the Clarendon and Pittsford Railroad operates. The estate of Carmela Gallo covenants and represents that said Carmela Gallo was the same person as Mary Gallo wife of Salvatore Gallo. The said Salvatore Gallo died on November 25, 1963 and the said Carmela Gallo dated on March 15, 1965.” Reference is hereby made to the above-mentioned instruments, the records thereof, and references therein made, and their respective records and references, and the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued January 16, 2020 in further aid of this description. Terms of Sale. The property will be sold in its entirety to the highest bidder as a single unit. It is up to each bidder to perform its own due diligence with respect to the property prior to the public sale that a bidder deems sufficient. The public sale of the Mortgaged Property will be “AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL FAULTS” (known or unknown), with no representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, with the purchaser taking all defects and risks associated with or connected to the property being sold, and all liens of record, restrictions, easements, improvements, covenants, tenancies, rights, encumbrances, and matters of any kind and every nature which may take precedence over the lien of the mortgage being foreclosed. The high bidder is responsible for the payment of the property taxes and municipal assessments, and any fire district taxes (delinquent and current, with all penalties and interest as of the date of closing on the sale of the property after confirmation of the sale by the Vermont Superior Court). In order to qualify to bid at the public sale, at the time of sale, interested persons, other than from the mortgagee, must present to the auctioneer a deposit of $10,000 in the form of cash, a bank treasurer's check, or certified funds. The deposit is subject to forfeiture. The mortgagee has the right to credit bid at the sale without producing any deposit. The remaining balance of the purchase price shall be paid in good funds at closing, to occur within thirty (30) days of the public sale or fourteen (14) days of Court Confirmation of the Sale by the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division, whichever is later. The sale is subject to confirmation by the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division. The successful bidder, other than the mortgagee, will have to sign a purchase and sale agreement at the conclusion of the public sale. If the Plaintiff makes the highest bid, Plaintiff shall be required to pay cash or certified funds only to the extent that its bid is in excess of the sum due it by the Defendant Mortgagor up to the date of sale under the Judgment and Decree and the costs and expenses of the sale. The person holding the public sale may, for good cause, adjourn the sale one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due mortgagee plaintiff, including all costs and expenses of sale. Other terms to be announced at the time of the sale. Inquiries to auctioneer or mortgagee’s counsel. Sale to be conducted by Vermont licensed auctioneer. By: Elizabeth A. Glynn, Esq. Dated: February 26, 2020 Ryan Smith & Carbine, Ltd. PO Box 310 Rutland, VT 05702 (802) 786-1000 Attorney for Mortgagee/Plaintiff
