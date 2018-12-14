STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 198-4-17 RDCV BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC v. FRANK N. DUNN, LINDA M. DUNN, DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY-INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE AND VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF TAXES OCCUPANTS OF: 85 South Main Street, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 22, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Frank N. Dunn and Linda M. Dunn to Citifinancial, Inc., dated March 22, 2007 and recorded in Book 542 Page 283 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) an assignment of mortgage from CFNA Receivables (MD), Inc. f/k/a Citifinancial Inc., to CitiFinancial Servicing LLC dated February 4, 2016 and recorded in Book 650 Page 555 and (2) an assignment of mortgage from Citifinancial Servicing LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company dated Febraury 4, 2016 and recorded in Book 650 Page 556 both of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 85 South Main Street, Rutland, Vermont on January 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN CITY OF RUTLAND, RUTLAND COUNTY, STATE OF VT AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK 387 PAGE 549 ID# 540-170-11600, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO CHARLES F. HARPER AND EMILY ANN HARPER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY MARY L. MANGAN, WIDOW, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED 9 SEPTEMBER, 1960 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 111, PAGE 327 OF THE CITY OF RUTLAND LAND RECORDS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS A METES AND BOUNDS PROPERTY. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM CHARLES F. HARPER and EMILY ANN HARPER TO FRANK N. DUNN and LINDA M. DUNN and FRANCES M. DUNN JOINT TENANTS, DATED 04/29/1999 RECORDED ON 05/12/1999 IN BOOK 387, PAGE 549 IN RUTLAND COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF VT. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 29, 2018 By: /S/Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
