Bidding – New Construction Project Name: Bennington Rec Center UCH Early Head Start 655 Gage Street Bennington, VT 05201 Bread Loaf Corporation is the construction manager on the above referenced project and is seeking bids for all trades. The project consists of a new 11,000 SF addition to the existing Bennington Rec Center and will be the home of the United Children’s Services Bennington County Head Start and Early Head Start. Scope of work includes; sitework, landscaping, bituminous asphalt paving, cast-in-place concrete, structural steel, miscellaneous metals, rough carpentry, interior and exterior finish carpentry, millwork, thermal insulation, fiber cement board siding, insulated metal panels, TPO membrane roofing, doors/frames/hardware, sectional overhead doors, aluminum storefront, fiberglass windows, gypsum wallboard system, carpet & resilient flooring, ACT ceilings, painting, specialties, elevator, mechanical, fire protection and electrical systems. All interested subcontractors shall reply to this advertisement indicating their interest in bidding. Minority owned, women owned and locally owned businesses are encouraged to apply. Drawings and specifications will be available Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Bidding documents will be available for download on Procore or purchased at Ace Blue Prints, 5 Airport Rd, Colonial Plaza, Unit 21, West Lebanon, NH 03784. The bid date is Wednesday, September 25th by 3:00pm. Work is scheduled to start in October 2019 and be completed by September 2020. Please send bid proposals to: Tyler Kibling Bread Loaf Corporation 1293 Route 7 South Middlebury, VT 05753 tel. (802) 388-9871 ext. 215 e-mail: tkibling@breadloaf.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.