STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION - RUTLAND UNIT BILLINGS MOBILE MANOR. INC., ) Plaintiff ) ) Civil Action, v. ) Docket No. 664-12-19 Rdcv ) SAMANTHA BARNES LIZOTTE ) Defendant ) Order For Sale Based on the pleadings and papers on file herein and based on the evidence presented at hearings held on January 22, 2020 and June 24, 2020, the Court finds as follows: 1. Plaintiff has complied with 10 V.S.A. Sec. 6294(g). Plaintiff is the owner of the mobile home park and Defendants are owners of the mobile home. Plaintiff has proved abandonment. Plaintiff is not seeking an order for unpaid rent. Additional charges of Plaintiff are filing fees in the amount of $295.00, certified mailing charges in the amount of $42.00, Rutland Herald charges for publication of the complaint and notice of the initial hearing in the amount of $812.52, estimated Rutland Herald charges for publishing this order of sale in the amount of $800.00, city of Rutland real estate taxes in the amount of $623.52, and attorney’s fees in the amount of $2,212.00 for a total due from Defendants to Plaintiff in the amount of $4,161.52. 2. Plaintiff has proved compliance with 10 V.S.A. Sec. 6294(d) and (e). Notice of the complaint and initial hearing was published in the Rutland Herald, certified mail, return receipt requested, for both the initial hearing and this hearing have been sent to Defendants at their last known address, copies of complaint, amended complaint and all notices of hearings have been posted with the Rutland City Clerk and the complaint, amended complaint and all notices of hearings have been posted on the front door of the mobile home. All of the foregoing were done in a timely fashion according to the statute. Order Based on the preceding findings, it is hereby ordered, in accordance with 10 V.S.A. Sec. 6249(h) : 1. Robert W. Ferguson, Sr., the person named in the verified complaint, shall conduct the public sale in accordance with this order. 2. No later than 5 days before the public sale, Plaintiff shall cause to be published in the Rutland Herald a copy of this order and shall mail a copy of this order by first class mail to the last known address of Defendants. There are no lienholders of record. 3. The person conducting the sale shall transfer the mobile home by Vermont uniform mobile home bill of sale, together with any security deposit thereon, in “as is” condition free and clear of all liens and other encumbrances of record. 4. The minimum bid at the sale shall be $4,161.52. The mobile home shall be sold to the highest bidder with a bid equal to or in excess of $4,161.52. 5. Since the minimum bid required is in excess of $2,000.00, the high bidder at the sale must pay 25% of the bid price or $2,000.00, whichever is greater, in cash or cash equivalent at the time of the sale and shall pay the rest of the purchase price in cash or cash equivalent within 3 business days of the sale. 6. The successful bidder, unless it is the park owner, shall remove the mobile home from the park within 5 business days after the sale unless the park owner permits removal at a later date. 7. The person who conducted the public sale shall report to the court the results of the sale, the proposed distribution of the proceeds of the sale, and the bank in which any excess proceeds are deposited and shall send a copy of the report to the mobile home owner, the park owner and all lien holders of record by certified mail, return receipt requested, within three working days after the sale. Anyone claiming impropriety in the conduct of the sale may file an objection with the court within seven days after the sale. The filing of an objection shall not invalidate the sale or delay transfer of ownership of the abandoned mobile home. If an objection is filed and if the court finds impropriety in the conduct of the sale, the court may order distribution of the proceeds of the sale as is fair, taking into account the impropriety. If no objection is filed with the court, on the eighth day after the sale, the proceeds shall be distributed as follows: (A) to the person conducting the sale for costs of the sale; (B) to the park owner for court costs, publication and mailing costs, and attorney's fees incurred in connection with the action, in an amount approved by the court; (C) to the park owner for rent and other charges in an amount approved by the court; (D) to the town for taxes, penalties, and interest owed in an amount approved by the court; and (E) the balance to a bank account in the name of the mobile home park owner as trustee, for the benefit of the mobile home owner and lien holders of record, to be distributed pursuant to further order of the court. So ordered this 15th day of July , 2020. /s/ Robert A. Mello______ Superior Court Judge
