BioScrip Infusion Services Notice: Effective January 13, 2023, the BioScrip Infusion Services pharmacy located at 217 Woodstock Ave Suite B, Rutland, VT 05701, will transfer its infusion pharmacy services to an affiliated BioScrip Infusion Services pharmacy located at 8 Technology Drive Bedford, NH 03110. As such, pharmacy patients affected by the transfer can obtain copies of their records by contacting Mr. Dominic Giammichele at the Bedford pharmacy location, by calling (800)-660-6264.
