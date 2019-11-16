BRSU ANNUAL AHERA NOTIFICATION NOVEMBER 2019 The Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act (40 CFR 763.93 [g][4]) requires that written notice be given that the following schools have Management Plans for the safe control and maintenance of asbestos-containing materials found in their buildings. These Management Plans are available and accessible to the public in our office and at the administrative office of each facility listed below. • The Dorset School - 130 School Drive, Dorset, VT 05251 - 802-362- 2606 • Flood Brook School – 91 VT Route 11, Londonderry, VT 05148 - 802- 824-6811 • Manchester Elementary Middle School – 80 Memorial Ave., Manchester Ctr., VT 05255 - 802-362-1597 • Sunderland Elementary School – 98 Bear Ridge Rd., Sunderland, VT 05250 - 802-375-6100 • Currier Memorial School – 234 North Main St., Danby, VT 05739 - 802-293-5191 • Mettawee Community School - 5788 VT Route 153, West Pawlet, VT 05775 - 802-645-9009 • Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union - 6378 VT Route 7A, Sunderland, VT 05250 - 802-362-2452
