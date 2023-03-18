BRSU LEGAL NOTICE At its meeting on March 27, 2023, the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union will be adopting the following: Substitute Teacher Policy (B1), Alcohol and Drug Free Workplace Policy (B3), Drug & Alcohol Testing of Transportation Employees Policy (B4), Employee Unlawful Harassment Policy (B5), Student Enrollment Policy (C1), Transportation Policy (C3), English Learners Policy (C4), Pupil Privacy Policy (C8), Class Size Policy (D6). The meeting will start at 6:30PM at the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union offices at 6378 VT Route 7A in Sunderland, Vermont. Anyone wishing to review a copy of the policy prior to the meeting may contact the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union office at 362-2452.
