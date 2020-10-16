BUSES FOR SALE: Notice of Public Sale Marble Valley Regional Transit District (MVRTD) “The Bus” is seeking bids on the following vehicles: (4) 2007 Gillig 35’ Transit buses (1) 2013 Ford 25’ E-450 Aerotech Cutaway bus All vehicles are sold as is, no representation is implied as to condition or road worthiness. MVRTD reserves the sole right to accept or reject any or all bids. Bids shall include a unit price per vehicle. Vehicles may be viewed at: Marble Regional Transit District 158 Spruce Street, Rutland, VT. 05701 Contract: Benny Hughes at 802-773-3244 ext.119 benny@thebus.com Sealed bids shall be submitted on a Bid Sheet, provided by MVRTD, to MVRTD, 158 Spruce Street, Rutland, VT 05701 no later than 12:00 p.m. on November 6, 2020.
