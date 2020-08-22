CARE AND PROTECTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION, DOCKET NUMBER: 19CP0030GF, Trial Court of Massachusetts, Juvenile Court Department, COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS, Franklin/Hampshire County Juvenile Court, 43 Hope Street, Greenfield, MA 01301 TO: Shawn E. Batty: A petition has been presented to this court by DCF Greenfield Office, seeking, as to the following children, Jakobe Knapp, Dakodan Knapp, that said children be found in need of care and protection and committed to the Department of Children and Families. The court may dispense the rights of the person(s) named herein to receive notice of or to consent to any legal proceeding affecting the adoption, custody, or guardianship or any other disposition of the children named herein, if it finds that the children are in need of care and protection and that the best interests of the children would be served by said disposition. You are hereby ORDERED to contact the Juvenile Court by telephone at (413) 775-0014 to receive virtual hearing contact information by 9/14/2020 at 9:00 AM. You may bring an attorney with you. If you have a right to an attorney and if the court determines that you are indigent, the court will appoint an attorney to represent you. If you fail to appear, the court may proceed on that date and any date thereafter with a trial on the merits of the petition and an adjudication of this matter. For further information call the Office of the Clerk-Magistrate at 978-775-0014. WITNESS: Hon. Charles S. Belsky, FIRST JUSTICE, Kathleen K. Simanski, Assistant Clerk-Magistrate, DATE ISSUED: 08/10/2020
