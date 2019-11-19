STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 572-9-12 WRCV CARISBROOK ASSET HOLDING TRUST v. TIMOTHY S. MERROW AND KELLEY MERROW OCCUPANTS OF: 124 Fairground Road, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 20, 2014 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Timothy S. Merrow and Kelley Merrow to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Financial, Inc. its successor, dated October 26, 2009 and recorded in Book 457 Page 40 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following assignments of mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Financial, Inc. its successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association dated July 17, 2012 and recorded in Book 503 Page 150; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development dated February 5, 2014 and recorded in Book 530 Page 3; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC dated April 1, 2014 and recorded in Book 535 Page 38; and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to Queen’s Park Oval Asset Holding Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association dated July 8, 2014 and recorded in Book 536 Page 66; (5) Assignment of Mortgage from Oval Asset Holding Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Newlands Asset Holding Trust dated July 9, 2015 and recorded in Book 551 Page 347 and (6) Assignment of Mortgage from Newlands Asset Holding Trust to Carisbrook Asset Holding Trust dated August 26, 2019 and recorded in Book 616 Page 236, all of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 124 Fairground Road, Springfield, Vermont December 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Exhibit A - Property Description Closing Date: 10/26/2009 Borrower(s): Timothy S. Merrow and Kelley Merrow Property Address: 124 Fairground Road, Springfield, VT 05156 Meaning and intending hereby to convey all and the same land and premises as conveyed to Timothy E. Merrow and Kelley Merrow by Warranty Deed of raig A. Streeter and Aimee M. Stocker f/k/a Aimee M. Stockman, dated July 28, 2008 and recorded on July 28, 2008 in Book 426, Pages 1-3 of the Springfield Land Records, and in said deed more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same land and premises as conveyed to Craig A. Streeter and Aimee M. Stocker, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, by Warranty Deed of William E. Ballou and Deborah R. Ballou dated February 8, 2002 and recorded on March 14, 2002 in Book 244, Pages 343-345 of the Springfield Land Records and more particularly described in Exhibit A attached hereto. EXHIBIT A Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to William E. Ballou and Deborah R. Ballou by Warranty Deed of Peter W. Holl dated January 21, 1987, recorded in Book 87, Page 680 of the Town of Springfield Land Records and therein described as follows: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Peter W. Holl by the Warranty Deed of Ann F. Hawkins dated May 30, 1986, recorded in Book 86, at Page 298 of the Springfield Land Records and in said deed described as follows: PARCEL 1: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Elston G. Hawkins (now deceased) and Ann F. Hawkins, by the Warranty Deed of Earl W. Aldrich and Etta M. Aldrich, said deed dated April 30, 1956 and recorded in Book 55 at page 255 of the Springfield, Vermont Land Records, and in said deed described as follows: Being a part of the same premises conveyed to the within grantors by the Estate of Mary E. Ahrens by deed dated December 7, 1945 and recorded in Book 51, Page 37 of the Springfield Land Records. Said premises may be further described as follows: Beginning at a point on the road leading to the within granted premises, which said point is 132 feet southerly of the northeast corner of premises this day conveyed to Mitchell Neronsky and Gertrude Neronsky; thence running westerly along the southerly boundary of said Neronsky premises 125 feet to a corner marked by an iron pin; thence southerly in a continuation of the west line of said Neronsky premises 125 feet to a corner marked by an iron pin; thence easterly and parallel with and 125 feet from the southerly line of the Neronsky premises to the road aforesaid; thence northerly along the road 125 feet to the point of beginning. PARCEL 2: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Elston G. Hawkins (now deceased) and Ann F. Hawkins by the Warranty Deed of Earl W. Aldrich and Etta M. Aldrich, said deed dated September 19, 1958 and recorded September 2, 1977 in Book 73 at page 380 of the Springfield, Vermont Land Records, and in said deed described as follows: Being part of the same premises conveyed to the within grantors by the Estate of Mary E. Ahrens by deed dated December 7, 1945 and recorded in Book 51, page 27 of the Springfield Land Records. Said premises may be further described as follows: Beginning at a point on the road leading to the within granted premises which said point is the southeast corner of a piece of land deeded to the within grantees by the within grantors by deed dated April 30, 1956 and recorded in Book 55, Page 255 of the Springfield Land Records; thence running generally westerly along the southerly boundary of the said Hawkins premises, 125 feet to a point in line with the westerly boundary of said Hawkins premises; thence generally southerly in a line which is a continuation of the line marking the westerly boundary of said Hawkins premises, a distance of 108 feet to the northerly side of a proposed road; thence generally easterly in a straight line along the edge of said proposed road, a distance of 125 feet, a corner; thence generally northerly 120 feet in the same course as the easterly boundary of said other premises of the within grantees, a distance of 120 feet to the point of beginning. Reference is made to the Quit Claim Deed from William E. Ballou and Deborah R. Ballou to William E. Ballou and Deborah R. Baltou, husband and wife, dated February 24, 1987 and recorded in Book 88, Page 672 of the Springfield Land Records. Both Parcels 1 and 2 are conveyed subject to the restriction that said premises be used for single family dwelling purposes only, and that no offensive trade or business activity shall be carried on which would be a nuisance to the other lot owners in this development. No trailer, basement, tent, shack or garage shall be used as a residence. No building shall be located within 15 feet of the front line of the lots bordering a highway, or nearer than 10 feet of any other boundary line of said lot. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 12, 2019 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren__________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.