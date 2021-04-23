Center Street Parklet Decking Construction and Installation Invitation to Bid The City of Rutland, VT is soliciting Construction Services and Installation of multiple free-standing “parklet” decks that will serve to provide outdoor dining in a section of Center Street during the summer of 2021. Parklet specifications and material requirements are available in the Invitation to Bid. Construction services will include design final approval, construction of 184 linear feet of parklet deck and installation of the decks in specified areas of Center Street between Merchants Row and Wales Street. Parklet decks will need to be completed and installed no later than May 24, 2021. An electronic copy of the full invitation to bid with preferred design specifications is available for review upon request and at both the Rutland Redevelopment Authority and City of Rutland websites at rutlandvtbusiness.com or rutlandcity.org. Individual bidders should email any questions to the project manager, Brennan Duffy at duffyrra@rutlandvtbusiness.com or call (802) 775-2910. All questions related to this Invitation to Bid shall be directed to Brennan Duffy and all answers to questions will be posted on the RRA website 3 days prior to the bid submission deadline. The deadline for submission is April 27, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.