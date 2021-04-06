Center Street Parklet Decking Construction and Installation Invitation to Bid The City of Rutland, Vermont, is soliciting Construction Services for the installation of multiple free standing “Parklet” decks that will serve to allow outdoor dining in a section of Center Street during the summer of 2021. Parklet specifications and material requirements are available in the Invitation to Bid document. Constructions services will include final approved design, construction of 184 linear feet of Parklet deck, and installation of the decks in specified areas of Center Street between Merchants Row and Wales Street. Parklet decks will need to be completed and installed no later than May 24, 2021. An electronic copy of the full Invitation to Bid document with preferred design specifications for this project will be made available for review upon request and is also available at the Rutland Redevelopment Authority web site at http://rutlandvtbusiness.com. Individual bidders should send any questions in writing to project manager, Brennan Duffy at duffyrra@rutlandvtbusiness.com or (802)775-2910. All questions related to this RFP shall be directed to Brennan Duffy and all answers to written questions will be posted on the RRA web site 3 business days prior to the bid submission deadline. The deadline for submission is 4pm, April 20, 2021.
