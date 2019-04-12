STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 155-3-12 RDCV CITIMORTGAGE, INC. v. MARY L. FOLAN, JOHN DECICCO AND DUNDON PLUMBING & HEATING, INC. OCCUPANTS OF: 63 Park Street, Brandon VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered May 15, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Harry Folan to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. ("Mers") Acting Solely As Nominee For Quicken Loans, Inc. dated December 30, 2005 and recorded in Book 180 Page 394 of the land records of the Town of Brandon, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. ("Mers") Acting Solely As Nominee For Quicken Loans, Inc. to CitiMortgage, Inc. dated May 18, 2010 and recorded in Book 207 Page 248 of the land records of the Town of Brandon for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 63 Park Street, Brandon, Vermont on May 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Tax ID Number: 0030-0063 Land situated in the County of Rutland, State of Vermont is described as follows: BEGINNING ON THE SOUTH LINE OF PARK STREET AT THE NORTHWESTERLY CORNER OF LAND OF HANFORD G. AND HARRIET J. DAVIS; THENCE N 89 DEGREES W. ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF PARK STREET, 4 RODS 24 ½ LINKS TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LAND NOW SUPPOSED TO BE OWNED BY CECIL GOODHEART AND WIFE: THENCE S 6 ¼ DEGREES W 20 ½ RODS TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF LANDS OF THE ESTATE OF SHIRLEY FARR; THENCE S 88 DEGREES E 4 RODS 3 ½ LINKS TO THE SOUTHWESTERLY CORNER OF SAID LAND OF DAVIS AND WIFE; THENCE N 8 DEGREES 25’ E 20 RODS 15 LINKS TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. THE ABOVE COURSES AND DISTANCES ARE TAKEN FROM A SURVEY MADE BY S.B. JUNE DATED 2 MAY 1866 RECORDED IN BOOK 29, PAGE 126 OF SAID LAND RECORDS. ALSO THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF PARK STREET AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE LANDS OF THE SAID GRANTORS AND THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE LANDS OF THE SAID GRANTEES; THENCE WESTERLY ON SAID LINE OF PARK STREET (3) THREE FEET: THENCE SOUTHERLY ONE HUNDRED TWENTY-FOUR (124) FEET TO A POINT INTERSECTING THE EASTERLY LINE OF THE GRANTORS AND WESTERLY LINE OF THE GRANTEES. SAID POINT OF INTERSECTION BEING JUST NORTHERLY OF AND ABOUT EQUI-DISTANT BETWEEN THE BARNS OF THE RESPECTIVE LANDS OF THE SAID GRANTORS AND GRANTEES. THENCE NORTHERLY ABOUT ONE HUNDRED TWENTY-FOUR (124) FEET THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. Commonly known as: 63 Park Street, Brandon, VT 05733 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : April 5, 2019 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
