STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 538-10-16 RDCV CITIMORTGAGE, INC. v. CASEY D. GRANT A/K/A CASEY GRANT OCCUPANTS OF: 186 Lincoln Avenue, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered May 30, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Casey D. Grant a/k/a Casey Grant and the late Michele C. Grant to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for CitiMortgage, Inc., dated January 31, 2006 and recorded in Book 519 Page 155 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for CitiMortgage, Inc. to CitiMortgage, Inc. dated March 1, 2013 and recorded in Book 621 Page 640 of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 186 Lincoln Avenue, Rutland, Vermont on March 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Casey D. Grant and Michele C. Grant, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Philip C. Fernandez and Erin Fernandez dated January 31, 2006 and to be recorded in the Rutland City Land Records Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Philip C. Fernandez by Warranty Deed of Christopher J. Smith dated September 30, 1997 and recorded in Book 367 at Pages 437-438 of the City of Rutland Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Christopher Smith by Administrators Deed from Ronald E. Clark and Carol L. Bryan, Administrators of the Estate of Florence. E. Tyler dated April 7, 1997 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records on April 14, 1997 at Book 362, Pages 555-557A, and more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Clarence Tyler and Florence Tyler (husband and wife) by Abraham Duclo (widower) by deed dated September 4, 1934, recorded in Book 52 at Page 555 of the City of Rutland Land Records and more particularly described as follows: "Lot numbered 106 on the J.M. Allen Survey of Lots on file in the City Clerk's Office of the City of Rutland, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning in the East Line of Lincoln Boulevard at a point sixteen (16) rods Southerly from the intersection of the East line of Lincoln Boulevard with the South line of Vernon Street, and running thence Southerly along the East line of Lincoln Boulevard four (4) rods; thence Easterly parallel with the South line of Vernon Street ten (10) rods; thence Northerly parallel with the East line of Lincoln Boulevard four (4) rods; and thence Westerly ten (10) rods to the place of beginning. Being all and singular the same premises deeded to Abraham Duclo and Mary E Duclo, husband and wife, by Russell Ford by his deed dated August 17, 1933 and recorded in Rutland City Land Records in Book 57, Page. 210, to which deed and record reference is had." By acceptance of this deed, grantee represents that he has caused the subject property to be fully inspected and grantee agrees to purchase and accept the same in "AS IS" condition, it being fully understood that with the exception of warranties of title, grantors have made no warranties, express or implied, or representations, pertaining to said property, the condition thereof, or other matters pertaining thereto, including, but not limited to, matters relating to environmental conditions or hazards on the property. It is further understood that the grantors make no warranties or representations with respect to the availability of building permits, licenses, zoning variances, or other matters pertaining to the use of the subject property. Reference may be had to an amended license to sell tea: estate granted to the Estate of Florence E. Tyler by the Probate Court for the District of Rutland on February 28, 1996 and recorded in Book 352 at Pages 76-78 of the City of Rutland Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : January 29, 2020 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
