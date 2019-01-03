STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO: 207-4-18 rdcv Citizens Bank, N.A. f/k/a RBS Citizens, N.A. Plaintiff vs. Scott A. McAllister, administrator to the Estate of Beverly A. Devino, et al. Defendant NOTICE OF SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Beverly A. Devino And Hilton M. Devino, to Cco Mortgage Corp., dated July 21, 2005, and recorded in Book 177, at Page 4, of the City/Town of Brandon Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder by successor by merger for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at January 29, 2019 at 10:00AM at 119 North Street, Brandon, VT 05733 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To Wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Hilton M.Devino and Beverley A. Devino by Warranty Deed from Hilton M. Devino arid Beverly A. Devino dated September 11,1.981, arid recorded in Book 86 at Page 89 of the Brandon Land Records and therein more particularly described therein as follows, viz: "All and same lands and premises conveyed to the herein Grantor, Hilton M. Devino and. his late wife, Nellie C. Devino (now deceased) by Volney A. Devino by dced dated October 10, 1953, recorded in Book 72, Page 319 of Brandon Land Records and in said deed described is follows. "'Being all and the same property as described in part in mortgage deed from Volney H, and Nettie [sic] Devine to H. D. and June P. Jones, dated June 7, 1926, and recorded. in Vol. 61, Page 104 of Brandon Land Records, and therein described in part as follows: Bounded as follows.- On the north or northerly by lands of Wm. S. & Eilen M. Bird, on the east or easterly by lands of the Trustees of the Diocese of Vermont; On the, South or Southerly by lands of John Bemor, Sr., and on the west or westerly by said highway. Being the same premises and al] the same that were deed to Lis, the said Volney H. Devine arid Nettie [sic] Devino by Peter H. Anoe, Admr. of the Estate of Catherine Devino.' "Said lands are this day bounded as follows: Northerly by lands of Francis Ricard and wife-, Easterly by land is of the Trustees of the Diocese of Vermont; Southerly by lands of Ralph Patch and wife arid Westerly by the public highway,' "Reference to said deeds arid the records thereof may be had for further particulars and description." The description of the property contained in the mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid in cash or by certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale Citizens Bank, N.A. f/k/a RBS Citizens, N.A. ___________________________________ Jennifer Maynard, Esq. BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC 1080 Main Street, Suite 200 Pawtucket, RI 02860 Phone: 401-217-8701 Fax: 401-217-8702 Jennifer.Maynard.BrockandScott.com
