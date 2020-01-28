STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO: 298-6-19 Rdcv Citizens Bank NA, Plaintiff vs. LAUREN A. LASANTE A/K/A LAUREN A. LABATE; OCCUPANTS OF Crescent Street, Rutland, VT 05701, Defendant(s) NOTICE OF SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Lauren Lasante a/k/a Lauren A. LaBate and Chad Lasante, to RBS Citizens, N.A. dated December 21, 2011 and recorded in Book 608, at Page 278 of the Rutland Land Records, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at February 25, 2020 at 4:00 pm at 25 Crescent Street, Rutland, VT 05701 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To Wit: SITUATED IN THE CITY OF RUTLAND, COUNTY OF RUTLAND, STATE OF VERMONT: MEANING AND INTENDING TO MORTGAGE THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED. GRANTOR: VERMONT HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY GRANTEE: LAUREN A. LABATE DATED: 02/14/2002 RECORDED: 03/01/2002 DOC# BOOK-PAGE: 429-44 WHEREIN A MORE DETAILED DESCRIPTION OF THE PREMISES IS SET FORTH TAX ID: 13015 ADDRESS: 25 CRESCENT ST, RUTLAND, VT, 05701 The description of the property contained in the mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid by certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale Citizens Bank NA /s/ Sheldon M. Katz___________________ Sheldon M. Katz, ERN 4784 BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC 1080 Main Street, Suite 200 Pawtucket, RI 02860 Phone: 401-217-8701 Fax: 401-217-8702 Sheldon.Katz@brockandscott.com
