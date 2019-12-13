STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO: 335-6-18 RDCV CITIZENS BANK, N.A. F/K/A RBS CITIZENS, N.A. Plaintiff vs. PHYLLIS R. MCCOY JACIEN F/K/A PHYLLIS R. MCCOY, CHARLES JACIEN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY – INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICES, OCCUPANTS RESIDING AT 4005 North Road, Castleton, VT 05735 Defendant(s) NOTICE OF SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Phyllis R. Mccoy Jacien and Charles Jacien, to Charter One Bank, N.A., dated March 26, 2003, and recorded in Book 120, at Page 218, of the City/Town of Castleton Land Records, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at January 10, 2020 at 12:00PM at 4005 North Road, Castleton, VT 05735 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To Wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Phyllis R. McCoy (now known as Phyllis R. McCoy-Jacien) by warranty deed of Donald J. Bryan and Barbara D. Bryan dated July 15, 1993 and recorded in Book 89, Page 77 of the Town of Castleton Land Records. Beginning at an iron pipe in the southerly line of Town Highway No. 17, more recently known as State Aid Highway No. 5, and also known as North Road, which iron pipe is located South 60 degrees 39 minutes east a distance of 250 feet from the intersection of the southerly line of said Town Highway No. 17 with the easterly line of Vermont Route No. 30, and proceeding South 62 degrees 45 minutes east along the southerly line of said Town Highway No. 17, a distance of 100 feet to an iron pipe at the northwesterly corner of Lot No. 212 of a plan of lots entitled 'Lot Plan Crystal Highlands Area, Castleton Development Commission, Castleton, Vermont, as prepared by R. B. Spencer, II, L.S., on January 10, 1974'; THENCE proceeding south 11 degrees 33 minutes west a distance of 165.2 feet along the westerly line of said Lot No. 212, to an iron pipe; THENCE proceeding north 83 degrees 04 minutes west a distance of 77 feet to an iron pipe; THENCE continuing in the same course a distance of 19.4 feet to an iron pipe; THENCE proceeding North 11 degrees 33 minutes east a distance of 200 feet to the point and place of beginning. The premises described hereby contain about 17,560 square feet, and are the same as those depicted as being Lot No. 53 of a plan of lots entitled 'Area Map or Property of Castleton Development Commission,' prepared by Lee H. Lowell in 1952-1967 which plan is on file at Map Book 2, Page 104, in the office of the Castleton Town Clerk. Together with the rights and privileges to use in common with the Commission, its successors and assigns, for bathing, boating, recreation and other reasonable and lawful purposes, that part of the land, lake shore and beach developed and to be developed for use by the owners of land in such Crystal Haven and Crystal Meadow area. Development as described in the deed of this Commission to Vincent P. Colligan and all owners of lots in such development, recorded July 3, 1963, in Book 50, Page 242, of the Town of Castleton Land Records, to which deed and the record thereof, reference is hereby made for a description of metes and bounds. Together with a right-of-way for all reasonable purposes in common with the Commission, its successors and assigns, over lanes, streets and ways designated as such by the Commission or its successors. The description of the property contained in the mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid by certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale. Citizens Bank, N.A. f/k/a RBS Citizens, N.A. /s/ Sheldon M. Katz__________________ Sheldon M. Katz, ERN 4784 BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC 1080 Main Street, Suite 200 Pawtucket, RI 02860 Phone: 401-217-8701 Fax: 401-217-8702 Sheldon.Katz@BrockandScott.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.