STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO: 327-6-18 Rdcv CITIZENS BANK, N.A. Plaintiff VS. BONNIE PRATT; JOSEPH NUCERA AND OCCUPANTS RESIDING AT 2135 FORESTDALE ROAD, BRANDON, VT 05733 Defendant(s) NOTICE OF SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Bonnie Pratt, to RBS Citizens, NA, dated January 2, 2009, and recorded in Book 199, at Page 403, of the Town of Brandon Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at April 26, 2019 at 3:00 PM at 2135 Forestdale Road, Brandon, VT 05733 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To Wit: All that parcel of land in township of Brandon, Rutland County. State of Vermont as more fully described in deed book 169, page 536, ID #0083-2143, being known and designated as metes and bounds property. By fee simple deed from David F. Killary (marital status-not stated) as set forth in book 169 page 536 dated 08/12/2004 and recorded 08/16/2004 Rutland County records, state of Vermont. The description of the property contained in the mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid in cash or by certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale Citizens Bank, N.A. _______________________________________ Jeffrey J. Hardiman, Esq., Bar No. 4632 BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC 1080 Main Street, Suite 200 Pawtucket, RI 02860 Phone: 401-217-8701 Fax: 401-217-8702 Jeffrey.Hardiman@brockandscott.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.