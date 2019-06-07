STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO: 627-10-18 Rdcv Citizens Bank, N.A. f/k/a RBS Citizens, N.A. Plaintiff vs. Erwin W Winot; Citizens Bank, N.A. and OCCUPANTS RESIDING AT 3503 Vermont Route 153, West Pawlet, VT 05775 Defendant(s) NOTICE OF SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Erwin W Winot and Edna M Winot, to Charter One Bank. N. A., dated July 8, 2003, and recorded in Book 77, at Page 241, of the City/Town of West Pawlet Land Records, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at July 19, 2019 at 11:00AM at 3503 Vermont Route 153, West Pawlet, VT 05775 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To Wit: Schedule A Attachment to a Mortgage Deed from Erwin W. and Edna M. Winot to Charter One Bank, N.A. Being the same lands and premises described in and conveyed by a Warranty Deed from Steven R. and Gloria J. Sady to Erwin W. and Edna M. Winot dated September 20, 1985, and recorded in the Town of Pawlet Land Records in Book 42 at Pages 159-160 and more particularly described therein as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Steven R. Sady and Gloria J. Sady, husband and wife, by deed of Ronald Rossetti and Ralph Gagliardi dated- February 19, 1977 and recorded in Book 36, page 382 of the Town of Pawlet Land Records, and therein more particularly described as follows: "Being the same lands and premises conveyed to Charles E. Watrous and Anna S. Watrous by deed of Robert J. Hughes and Mary J. Hughes dated the 22nd day of July, 1971and recorded in Book 34 at Page 143 of the Pawlet Land Records and being more particularly described therein as follows: "Beginning at the southwest comer of lands owned by John J. Hughes on the road leading from West Pawlet to Pawlet; thence southerly on a line parallel with said highway 96 feet to a stake and stones; thence easterly about 114 feet to the center of said highway; thence along said highway northerly to the southeast comer of said Hughes lands 96 feet; thence westerly along_ Hughes line to the place of beginning. "Being the same lands and premises conveyed to Robert J. Hughes and Mary J. Hughes by deed of Camillus H. Nelson, as trustee by and under the Last Will and Testament of Thomas S. Nelson of the town of Pawlet, County of Rutland and State of Vermont by deed dated December 27, 1951 and recorded in the Pawlet Land Records May 15, 1952 in Book 30 at pages 219. "Being the same lands and premises conveyed to Ronald Rossetti and Ralph Gagliardi by deed of Charles E. Watrous and Anna S. Watrous, husband and wife, dated January 10, 1975 and recorded in the Pawlet Land Records on January 10, 1975 in Book 35 at Page 463. "To which deeds and all other title deeds of record, the references therein contained and the records thereof, reference is hereby made by incorporation and had for a more particular description." All that tract or parcel of land as more fully described on Exhibit "A" attached hereto which is incorporated herein and made a part hereof. The description of the property contained in the mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid by certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale Citizens Bank, N.A. f/k/a RBS Citizens, N.A. /s/ Sheldon M. Katz___________________ Sheldon M. Katz, Esq., Bar No. VT Bar#4784 BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC 1080 Main Street, Suite 200 Pawtucket, RI 02860 Phone: 401-217-8701 Fax: 401-217-8702 Sheldon.Katz@brockandscott.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.