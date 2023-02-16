CITY OF RUTLAND BOND ISSUE WARNING The legal voters of the City of Rutland are hereby Notified and Warned to meet on TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023, in their respective polling places (listed below) between the hours of seven o’clock in the forenoon (7:00 AM), at which time the polls will open, and seven o’clock in the afternoon (7:00 PM), at which time the polls will close, to vote by Australian ballot on the following Articles: BOND ARTICLE NO. 1 Shall the City of Rutland issue general obligation bonds or notes in an amount not to exceed Three Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($3,500,000), subject to reduction from the receipt of available state and federal grants-in-aid and other funds available for such purposes, to make public highway improvements, namely: replacement of culverts on Grove Street and Lincoln Avenue (aggregately $1,500,000), reclamation, repair, rehabilitation and reconstruction of City streets at an estimated cost of $1,000,000, and reclamation, repair, rehabilitation and reconstruction of City sidewalks at an estimated cost of $1,000,000? BOND ARTICLE NO. 2 Shall the City of Rutland issue general obligation bonds or notes or other debt instruments in an amount not to exceed Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,500,000), subject to reduction from the receipt of available state and federal grants-in-aid and other funds available for such purpose, to replace, install or extend water mains and related appurtenances within the City’s water distribution system? BOND ARTICLE NO. 3 Shall the City of Rutland issue general obligation bonds or notes or other debt instruments in an amount not to exceed One Million Eight Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($1,850,000), subject to reduction from the receipt of available state and federal grants-in-aid, subsidies or other funds made available to it, for the construction and completion of the Combination & Piedmont Pond Improvements Project at an estimated cost of $750,000, and the construction and completion of the Meadow Street Combined Sewer Separation Project at an estimated cost of $1,100,000? A public informational meeting will be held on MONDAY, MARCH 6, 2023, at Alderman Chamber, City Hall beginning at six forty-five o’clock in the afternoon (6:45 PM) to learn about and discuss the foregoing projects and ballot Articles. DATED at Rutland, Vermont this 17th day of January 2023, the Honorable, David Allaire, Mayor and Henry A Heck, City Clerk. INFORMATION FOR VOTERS VOTER REGISTRATION & CHANGE OF ADDRESS: You may register to vote at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall until 4 PM, March 6, 2023 and at the polls the day of the election. If your name or address has changed since you voted last, please notify the City Clerk's Office of the change by calling 773-1800. ABSENTEE BALLOTS: You may apply to the City Clerk's Office for an absentee ballot until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023. You may apply in person, in writing or by telephone. A family member or other authorized representative may apply for you in person, in writing or by telephone. POLLING PLACES: WARD 1 - Godnick Senior Center; Deer Street WARD 2 - Christ the King School; Killington Avenue WARD 3 - American Legion; Washington Street WARD 4 - Calvary Bible Church; Meadow Lane Henry Heck, Rutland City Clerk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.