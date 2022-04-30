CITY OF RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD HEARING Wednesday, May 18, 2022 The Development Review Board will be meeting in the Alderman’s Chambers at City Hall, 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT 05701 For questions about this hearing, please contact Andrew Strniste Planning & Zoning Administrator 802-774-7833 or andrews@rutlandcity.org ______________________________________________________ AGENDA 6:00 PM Open Meeting, Public Comment 6:00 PM PUBLIC HEARING – CONDITIONAL USE REVIEW Location: 12 Engrem Avenue Applicant: Shawn Moore Landowner: Rutland Mental Health Services, Inc. Zoning District: Mixed Residential 1 (MR-1) Project Description: Conversion of a Two-Family Dwelling into an Office 6:30 PM PUBLIC HEARING – FINAL SUBDIVISION REVIEW (MINOR SUBDIVISION) Location: 159 & 159A Forest Street Applicant: Maria Tedesco Harvey Landowner: Anna L Tedesco et. al. Zoning District: Mixed Residential 1 (MR-1) Project Description: Two (2) Lot Subdivision 7:00 PM PUBLIC HEARING – CONDITIONAL USE REVIEW Location: 297 & 298 West Street and 41 Meadow Street Applicant: City of Rutland Landowner: City of Rutland Zoning District: Gateway Business District – State & West Streets (GBSWS) and Park District (P) Project Description: Construction of a Bridge in a Floodway 7:30 PM Other Business 7:35 PM Closed Deliberation (Tentative) 7:45 PM Adjourn
