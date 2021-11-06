CITY OF RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD HEARING Wednesday, November 17, 2021 The Development Review Board will be meeting in the Alderman’s Chambers at City Hall, 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT 05701 For questions about this hearing, please contact Andrew Strniste Planning & Zoning Administrator 802-774-7833 or andrews@rutlandcity.org ____________________________________________________ AGENDA 6:00 PM Open Meeting, Public Comment 6:00 PM PUBLIC HEARING – SITE PLAN REVIEW Location: 195 Woodstock Avenue Applicant: Bohler Engineering Landowner: McDonald’s Corporation Zoning District: Gateway Business District – Woodstock Avenue (GB-WA) Project Description: Reconfiguration of the Existing Parking Lot 6:30 PM PUBLIC HEARING – SITE PLAN REVIEW Location: 153 South Main Street Applicant: Summit Properties & Development Company Landowner: FMI US, LLC Zoning District: Gateway Business District – South Main Street (GB-SMS) Project Description: Construction of a Restaurant 7:00 PM Other Business 7:05 PM Closed Deliberation (Tentative) 7:20 PM Adjourn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.