CITY OF RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD HEARING Wednesday, May 4, 2022 The Development Review Board will be meeting in the Alderman’s Chambers at City Hall, 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT 05701 For questions about this hearing, please contact Andrew Strniste Planning & Zoning Administrator 802-774-7833 or andrews@rutlandcity.org ________________________________________________ AGENDA 6:00 PM Open Meeting, Public Comment 6:00 PM PUBLIC HEARING – SITE PLAN REVIEW Location: 16 Moon Brook Drive Applicant: Kevin & Michelle Browne Landowner: Kevin & Michelle Browne Zoning District: Single-Family Residential (SFR) Project Description: Dimensional Waiver Request to Construct a Garage Addition 6:30 PM PUBLIC HEARING – CONDITIONAL USE REVIEW Location: 4 Parkers Run Applicant: Katrina Parker Landowner: Michael & Katrina Parker Zoning District: Single-Family Residential (SFR) Project Description: Conversion of a Single-Family Dwelling into a Medical Clinic (Message & Aromatherapy Treatments) 7:00 PM PUBLIC HEARING – CONDITIONAL USE REVIEW Location: 233 Dorr Drive Applicant: Gary L. Bouchard Landowner: Gary L. & Joyce Bouchard Zoning District: Single-Family Residential (SFR) Project Description: Conversion of a Single-Family Dwelling with an attached Accessory Dwelling into a Three-Family Dwelling 7:30 PM PUBLIC HEARING – CONDITIONAL USE REVIEW Location: 101 & 103 Grove Street Applicant: N.S.C. Landowner: R.B.W.S. Zoning District: Mixed Residential District 1 (MR-1) Project Description: Conversion of a Multi-Unit Dwelling into a Shelter 8:00 PM Other Business 8:05 PM Closed Deliberation (Tentative) 8:15 PM Adjourn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.