CITY OF RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD HEARING Wednesday, August 17, 2022 The Development Review Board will be meeting in the Alderman’s Chambers at City Hall, 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT 05701 For questions about this hearing, please contact Andrew Strniste Planning & Zoning Administrator 802-774-7833 or andrews@rutlandcity.org _____________________________________________ AGENDA 6:00 PM Open Meeting, Public Comment 6:00 PM PUBLIC HEARING – CONDITIONAL USE REVIEW Location: 109 Grove Street Applicant: Richard Redington Landowner: Richard Redington Zoning District: Mixed Residential District 1 (MR-1) Project Description: Establishment of a Restaurant (Food Cart) 6:15 PM PUBLIC HEARING – SITE PLAN REVIEW Location: 31 & 37 North Main Street Applicant: OGR Rutland, LLC Landowner: OGR Rutland, LLC Zoning District: Gateway Business District - Routes 4 & 7 (GB-47) Gateway Business District - II (GB-II) Project Description: Reconfigure CVS Parking Lot and Starbucks Drive-Through 6:35 PM Other Business 6:40 PM Closed Deliberation (Tentative) 6:50 PM Adjourn
