CITY OF RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD HEARING Wednesday, July 19, 2023 The Development Review Board will be meeting in the Alderman’s Chambers at City Hall, 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT 05701 For questions about this hearing, please contact Andrew Strniste Planning & Zoning Administrator 802-774-7833 or andrews@rutlandcity.org -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AGENDA 6:00 PM Open Meeting, Public Comment 6:00 PM PUBLIC HEARING – SITE PLAN REVIEW Location: 5 Belmont Avenue Extension Applicant: Mark A. Alger Jr. Landowner: Mark A. Alger Jr. & Nicole R. Waid Zoning District: Single-Family Residential (SFR) Project Description: Dimensional Waiver Request to Construct a Pavilion in the Property’s South Side Setback 6:15 PM Other Business 6:25 PM Closed Deliberation (Tentative) 6:35 PM Adjourn