CITY OF RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD HEARING Wednesday, June 1, 2022 The Development Review Board will be meeting in the Alderman’s Chambers at City Hall, 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT 05701 For questions about this hearing, please contact Andrew Strniste Planning & Zoning Administrator 802-774-7833 or andrews@rutlandcity.org _____________________________________________ AGENDA 6:00 PM Open Meeting, Public Comment 6:00 PM PUBLIC HEARING – VARIANCE Location: 142 & 144 Grove Street Applicant: Lee Perry Landowner: David K Classen Zoning District: Single-Family Residential (SFR) Project Description: Amendment to a Previously Approved Variance to Allow for Additional Employees 6:15 PM PUBLIC HEARING – CONDITIONAL USE REVIEW Location: 67 Dorr Drive Applicant: Ricky Vest Landowner: Mission City Church Zoning District: Single-Family Residential (SFR) Project Description: Accessory Use (Residential and Education/Training Services) to a Conditional Use (Places of Religious Worship) 6:35 PM PUBLIC HEARING – CONDITIONAL USE REVIEW Location: 80 School Street Applicant: Mary J Shipley Landowner: Mary J Shipley Zoning District: Mixed Residential 1 (MR-1) Project Description: Establishment of a Dog Boarding Facility 6:50 PM PUBLIC HEARING – SITE PLAN REVIEW Location: 63 East Street Applicant: George Ambrose Landowner: Carol J Ellison Zoning District: Mixed Residential 1 (MR-1) Project Description: Dimensional Waiver Request to Construct an Attached Garage in the Property’s South Side Setback 7:05 PM Other Business 7:10 PM Closed Deliberation (Tentative) 7:30 PM Adjourn
