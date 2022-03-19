CITY OF RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD HEARING Wednesday, April 6, 2022 The Development Review Board will be meeting in the Alderman’s Chambers at City Hall, 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT 05701 For questions about this hearing, please contact Andrew Strniste Planning & Zoning Administrator 802-774-7833 or andrews@rutlandcity.org _______________________________________________ AGENDA 6:00 PM Open Meeting, Public Comment 6:00 PM PUBLIC HEARING – PRELIMINARY SUBDIVISION REVIEW Location: Rutland Plaza (101 Merchants Row; Wal-Mart) Applicant: Brad Horbal, P.E. Landowner: Centro Heritage SPE 6, LLC Zoning District: Downtown Business District (DB) Project Description: Two (2) Lot Subdivision (Major Subdivision) 6:30 PM Other Business 6:35 PM Closed Deliberation (Tentative) 6:45 PM Adjourn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.