CITY OF RUTLAND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD HEARING Wednesday, February 1, 2023 The Development Review Board will be meeting in the Alderman’s Chambers at City Hall, 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT 05701 For questions about this hearing, please contact Andrew Strniste Planning & Zoning Administrator 802-774-7833 or andrews@rutlandcity.org ________________________________________________ AGENDA 6:00 PM Open Meeting, Public Comment 6:00 PM PUBLIC HEARING – SITE PLAN REVIEW Location: 100 Mahoney Avenue Applicant: Brent Wilbur Landowner: North End Properties LLC Zoning District: Mixed Residential District 1 (MR-1) Planned Office Park District (POP) Project Description: Construction of an Attached Garage in the Property’s Setback 6:15 PM PUBLIC HEARING – CONDITIONAL USE REVIEW Location: 7 Royce Street Applicant: Shawn P Moore Landowner: Rutland Mental Health, Inc. Zoning District: Mixed Residential District 1 (MR-1) Project Description: Conversion of a Group Home to Office 6:30 PM Other Business 6:35 PM Closed Deliberation (Tentative) 6:45 PM Adjourn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.