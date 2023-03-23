City of Rutland Invitation for Bids City of Rutland is requesting bids for Rutland Creek Path Segment 3 STP BP 14(24) & TAP TA 17(13) & TAP TA 21(3). LOCATION: Beginning at a point approximately at the western end of the driveway of Monsignor Connor Park, at 59 Meadow Street and proceeding northerly along the east side of East Creek, across East Creek on a new 145-foot-long pedestrian bridge, through an easement on Green Mountain Power’s parcel to West Street and then east through the City-owned parcel at 295 West Street, to the intersection of West Street and Segment 2 in Rutland City. TYPE OF CONSTRUCTION: Work to be performed under this project includes grading, subbase, bituminous concrete paving, pavement markings, precast concrete block retaining wall, a new pedestrian bridge spanning East Creek, signage and erosion controls. CONTRACT COMPLETION DATE: The Contract shall be complete by December 31, 2024. PLANS: Plans may be purchased from Data Flow at 518-463-2192 or www.godataflow.com at a cost TBD plus shipping and handling. Plans are not returnable. Plans are also available electronically- email sschreibmangross@gmail.com. All plan holders will email sschreibmangross@gmail.com to ensure reception of any addendums. Plans and specifications may be seen at the offices of the Public Works Department, Rutland City Hall 1 Strongs Ave. PREQUALIFICATION OF CONTRACTORS: All bidders on this project shall be on the Agency of Transportation’s prequalified list under the Curb & Sidewalk (SW) or Road & Highway ( R ) category or shall have submitted a complete prequalification application to the Agency of Transportation, Contract Administration, a minimum of 10 working days prior to the bid opening. For information contact Jon Winter at 802-828-2643. DEADLINE: Sealed bids for construction of the project from pre-qualified contractors shall be accepted until 12:00 noon, prevailing time on April 10, 2023 at Rutland City Hall – City Clerk’s office- 1 Strongs Ave. Rutland, VT. Bids will be opened at the Board of Finance meeting on April 10, 2023 at 3 pm at Rutland City Hall. QUESTIONS: During the advertisement phase of this project all questions shall be addressed solely to Susan Schreibman, Local Project Manager, City of Rutland, Building and Zoning Dept. Email- sschreibmangross@gmail.com The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids received. This solicitation in no way obligates the City to award a contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.