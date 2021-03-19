CITY OF RUTLAND, VT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD CITY OF RUTLAND, VT 52 Washington Street, Rutland, VT Wednesday, April 7, 2021 TIME: 6:00 PM APPLICANT: James DeRosia Sr. LANDOWNER: Traverse Place LLC LOCATION: 74 Traverse Place ZONING DISTRICT: MR-1; Mixed Residential 1 AGENDA: Applicant seeks Variance to allow warehouses on the property. Conditional Use will be done for units within regulated floodplain. TIME: 6:45 PM APPLICANT: Kenneth and Brent Lamb LANDOWNER: Hayden Jack LLC LOCATION: 177 Woodstock Avenue ZONING DISTRICT: GB-WA; Gateway Business Woodstock Avenue AGENDA: Applicant seeks to add automotive sales on lot adjacent to existing automotive repair business. The purpose of this hearing is to afford all interested persons the opportunity to raise questions regarding the proposed. Participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Due to COVID-19 compliance, these hearings will be held remotely. To participate you may call in via phone or internet. (872) 240-3311 Access Code: 111-415-597 https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/111415597 For more information, please call the Building & Zoning Department Tara Kelly, Zoning Administrator 802-774-7833
