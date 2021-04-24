CITY OF RUTLAND REQUEST FOR BID Timber Sale Sealed bids are requested for a timber sale. Bids will be accepted at the Office of Purchasing until 4 pm, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Documents may be obtained from: Sara Magro, Purchasing Agent City Hall, 1 Strongs Avenue Post Office Box 969 Rutland, Vermont 05702
