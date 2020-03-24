CO-OPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANIES POLICYHOLDERS’ ANNUAL MEETING Due to the current situation with COVID-19, the policyholders’ annual meeting will not take place in-person at the home office. All policyholders of the Co-operative Insurance Companies are invited to attend the policyholders’ annual meeting electronically on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Please RSVP to Mary Micklas at (802) 385-1622 or mmicklas@ciui.net by Wednesday, April 1 to get connection details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.