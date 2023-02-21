CO-OPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANIES POLICYHOLDERS’ ANNUAL MEETING All current policyholders of the Co-operative Insurance Companies are invited to the policyholders’ annual meeting. The annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., via Zoom. Please RSVP to Mary Micklas at (802) 385-1622 or mmicklas@ciui.net by Wednesday March 29 if you wish to attend.
