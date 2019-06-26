STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Rutland Unit Docket No. 149-3-19 RDCV COMMUNITY BANK, N.A., Successor In interest by Merger to Merchants Bank, Plaintiff vs. NOLAN D. YNESTA; DEBORAH R. YNESTA; et al, Defendants NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain Mortgage Deed given by Nolan D. Ynesta and Deborah R. Ynesta to Merchants Bank (“Bank”), dated June 21, 2013 and recorded in Book 163, at Page 196 in the Town of Poultney Land Records (“Mortgage”), for breach of the conditions of said Mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 2:00 PM on July 18, 2019, at the site of the real property with an address of 944 Upper Road, Poultney, Vermont, all and singular the premises described in said Mortgage: TO WIT: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Deborah R. Ynesta and Nolan D. Ynesta by Quit Claim Deed from Deborah R. Ynesta, dated June 21, 2013 and recorded on June 27, 2013 in Book 163, Page 193 of the Town of Poultney Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Lawrence Ynesta (deceased) and Deborah Ynesta by Warranty Deed from Daniel J. Campbell and Gitta H. Campbell, dated May 29, 1979 and recorded on June 20, 1979 in Book 64, Page 92 of the Town of Poultney Land Records. The premises are more particularly described as follows: “Being a portion of the lands and premises conveyed to Daniel J. Campbell and Gitta H. Campbell, husband and wife, by deed of The Proctor Trust Company dated February 2, 1979 and recorded in Book 64, Page 21 of the Poultney Land Records, and therein described as follows: PARCEL II: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to the Proctor Trust Company by mortgage deed of Walter Brian Ainsworth and Linda French Ainsworth dated November 20, 1972 and recorded at Book 60, Page 50 of the Poultney Land Records, and by virtue of a Certificate of Non- Redemption dated November 27, 1978 in Rutland Superior Court Civil Action, Docket No. S101078Rc, Proctor Trust Company vs. Walter Brian Ainsworth and Linda French Ainsworth, a copy of which Certificate, Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure and Complaint for Foreclosure are recorded in the Poultney Land Records in the “Foreclosure File”. Said lands and premises are all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Walter Brian Ainsworth and Linda French by deed of Lawerandy (sp) Doolittle, Jr. and Faye Doolittle, husband and wife, dated November 20, 1972 and recorded in the Poultney Land Records in Book 60, Page 49, and are therein described as follows: Being the same lands and premises conveyed to Lawrence Doolittle, Jr. and Faye Doolittle, husband and wife, by Harold E. Haynes, by his warranty deed dated August 4, 1970 and recorded in the Poultney Land Records in Book 58, Page 264. The premises are therein described as follows: Being all and the same lands conveyed to said Grantor, Harold E. Haynes by the Proctor Trust Company, by deed dated March 5, 1968, and recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Poultney in Book 57, Pages 70-71, on May 3, 1968, to which deed and the record thereof, reference is hereby had; and in which deed said premises are described as follows: Beginning at a point on the westerly side of the ‘Upper Road’ so-called, at the southeasterly corner of lands now owned by David Hughes, said point also being the northeasterly corner of the premises of the Grantor herein; THENCE, westerly along the southerly line of lands owned by David Hughes and John Ceijko two hundred (200) feet, more or less, to an iron pin driven in the ground; THENCE SOUTHERLY IN A LINE PARALLEL WITH THE ‘Upper Road’ so-called, one hundred ninety- eight (198) feet, more or less, to an iron pin driven in the ground; THENCE easterly two hundred (200) feet, more or less, to the westerly line of the ‘Upper Road’, so-called; THENCE Northerly along the westerly line of the ‘Upper Road’ so-called, two hundred twenty-five (225) feet, more or less, to the place of beginning. Being all and singular the same lands and premises conveyed to Fred C. Damon, Sr., and Verlie Damon, husband and wife, by Raymond Jones, a single person, by his deed dated June 17, 1959, and recorded in Poultney Land Records in Book 52, Page 473. EXCEPTING, HOWEVER, from the above described premises, a certain parcel of land heretofore sold and conveyed to Anna Huchro by Fred C. Damon, Sr. and Verlie Damon, husband and wife, by deed dated July 31, 1959, and recorded in Poultney Land Records in Book 52, Pages 506-7. Being the same lands and premises conveyed to Proctor Trust Company by Fred C. Damon, Sr. and Verlie Damon, husband and wife, dated January 15, 1968 and recorded in Book 57, Pages 9-10 of the Public Land Records of the Town of Poultney. Reference is also made to a correction deed from the Proctor Trust Company to Daniel Campbell. Said deed is to be recorded in the Town of Poultney Land Records.” Reference is hereby made to the above-mentioned instruments, the records thereof, and references therein made, and their respective records and references, and the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale issued May 22, 2019 in further aid of this description. Terms of Sale. The property will be sold in its entirety to the highest bidder as a single unit. It is up to each bidder to perform its own due diligence with respect to the property prior to the public sale that a bidder deems sufficient. The public sale of the Mortgaged Property will be “AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL FAULTS” (known or unknown), with no representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, with the purchaser taking all defects and risks associated with or connected to the property being sold, and all liens of record, restrictions, easements, improvements, covenants, tenancies, rights, encumbrances, and matters of any kind and every nature which may take precedence over the lien of the mortgage being foreclosed. The high bidder is responsible for the payment of the property taxes and municipal assessments, and any fire district taxes (delinquent and current, with all penalties and interest as of the date of closing on the sale of the property after confirmation of the sale by the Vermont Superior Court). In order to qualify to bid at the public sale, at the time of sale, interested persons, other than from the mortgagee, must present to the auctioneer a deposit of $10,000 in the form of cash, a bank treasurer's check, or certified funds. The deposit is subject to forfeiture. The mortgagee has the right to credit bid at the sale without producing any deposit. The remaining balance of the purchase price shall be paid in good funds at closing, to occur within thirty (30) days of the public sale or within ten (10) days of Court Confirmation of the Sale by the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division, whichever is later. The sale is subject to confirmation by the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division. The successful bidder, other than the mortgagee, will have to sign a purchase and sale agreement at the conclusion of the public sale. If the Plaintiff makes the highest bid, Plaintiff shall be required to pay cash or certified funds only to the extent that its bid is in excess of the sum due it by the Defendant Mortgagor up to the date of sale under the Judgment and Decree and the costs and expenses of the sale. The person holding the public sale may, for good cause, adjourn the sale one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due mortgagee plaintiff, including all costs and expenses of sale. Other terms to be announced at the time of the sale. Inquiries to auctioneer or mortgagee’s counsel. Sale to be conducted by Vermont licensed auctioneer. By: Elizabeth A. Glynn, Esq. Dated: June 5, 2019 Ryan Smith & Carbine, Ltd. PO Box 310 Rutland, VT 05702 (802) 786-1000 Attorney for Mortgagee/Plaintiff
