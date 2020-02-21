AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a new telecommunications tower facility located at 3410 US Route 4, Mendon, Rutland County, VT 05701 (+/-3,000ft ESE of the US Route 4 & Park Ln intersection). The new facility will consist of a 140-foot monopole telecommunications tower. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6120000085- MI c/o EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or via telephone at (443) 866-1410.
