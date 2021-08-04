DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE Rural Development Addison County Community Trust (ACCT): Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact AGENCY: Rural Development, USDA ACTION: Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact SUMMARY: The Rural Utility Service (RUS) has made a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) with possible impacts related to a project proposed by ACCT. The proposal is for construction of a new wastewater collection, treatment and soil-based community disposal system. FURTHER INFORMATION: To obtain copies of the EA, or for further information, contact: Andrea Ansevin-Allen at andrea.ansevinallen@usda.gov, or (603) 689-3033. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: ACCT proposes the construction of a community wastewater collection, treatment and disposal system associated with the Lindale Mobile Home Park on a 20.02-acre parcel located at 87 Lindale Circle, Middlebury, VT 05753. This system will consist of 3,950 feet of gravity sewer mains, 20,000 gallons of primary treatment storage, and an effluent wastewater pump station. 1,125 feet of force main and 2 wastewater disposal fields. Using directional drilling to minimize wetland impact, the 2-inch force main utility line from the service area up to the disposal fields is proposed to cross a wetland at the narrowest point. The impact is thought to be temporary during construction with 1195 SF of wetland impact and 3527 SF of wetland buffer impact. The EA completed the 8-step process and considered other alternatives. ACCT prepared an environmental assessment for USDA Rural Development that describes the project, assesses the proposed project’s environmental impacts, and summarizes as applicable any mitigation measures used to minimize environmental effects. USDA has conducted an independent evaluation of the environmental assessment and believes that it accurately assesses the impacts of the proposed project. No significant impacts are expected as a result of the construction of the project. Alternatives considered by RUS and ACCT: No action; No Alternatives. The RUS has reviewed and approved the ER for the proposed project. The availability of the ER for public review was announced via notice in the following newspaper(s): Rutland Herald on 7/21/21, 7/22/21, and 7/23/21. A 14-day comment period was announced in the newspaper notices. The EA was also available for public review at the USDA Rural Development office and website as well as the ACCT office. No comments were received. Based on its EA, commitments made by ACCT, and lack of public comments received, RUS has concluded that the project would have no significant impact (or no impacts) to water quality, wetlands, floodplains, land use, aesthetics, transportation, or human health and safety.
