NOTICE Community Care Network, d/b/a Rutland Mental Health Services, is announcing the destruction of closed client files. The last date of service for Records being destroyed at this time is September 30, 2009. The Records are scheduled to be destroyed at the RMHS site on or around October 1, 2019. If you were a client at the aforementioned time and would like your Records to not be destroyed, please contact the Records Department at 802- 775-2381, ext. 428 or 432 or mail a request to the Records Department at Rutland Mental Health, P.O. Box 222, Rutland, VT 05702-0222. These requests need to be received by September 27, 2019
