Destruction of Records PUBLIC NOTICE Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union ATT: SPECIAL EDUCATION STUDENTS AND LEGAL GUARDIANS. The Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union, which includes the towns of Proctor, West Rutland, Poultney, Wells, Middletown Springs, Ira, and Rutland Town, will be destroying educational records of former special education students who graduated from high school, or otherwise left high school and stopped receiving special education services prior to July 2018. After five to seven years, the records are no longer useful to the district but they may be useful to the parent/guardian or former student in applying for Social Security benefits, rehabilitation services, college entrance, etc. For students who have graduated between 2018 and 2023, only the most recent five years of their records will be maintained. Prior years’ records will be destroyed. Students who are 18 years of age or older, or their legal guardians, may request original records prior to June 16, 2023 by calling: 802-775-4342 Ext. 2122, by writing to Marisa Miller-Spadafora at 16 Evelyn Street, Rutland, VT 05701 or by emailing: marisa.millerspadafora@grcsu.org.
