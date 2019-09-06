Slate Valley Unified Union School District (formerly ARSU) **Destruction of Records** This is to inform students who last attended school in the Slate Valley Unified Union School District in 2011-2012, that special education records will be destroyed in accordance with state and federal law beginning on November 17, 2019. Individuals (or their legal guardians) interested in obtaining their records must call the Slate Valley Unified Union School District office at (802) 265-4905 prior to October 11, 2019. Former students should be prepared to show ID, and legal guardians should be prepared to show proof of guardianship, prior to release of records to their possession.
