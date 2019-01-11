STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 533-12-17 WRCV DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2005-OPT3, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT3 v. MARVIN CORB, AS FIDUCIARY TO THE ESTATE OF IRENE CORB GAFFIGAN, WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR GMACM HOME EQUITY NOTES 2004 VARIABLE FUNDING TRUST, CAPITAL ONE BANK, N.A. AND VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF TAXES OCCUPANTS OF: 144 Smith Road, Ludlow VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 6, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by James Gaffigan and Irene Gaffigan to Option One Mortgage Corporation, a California Corporation, dated July 15, 2005 and recorded in Book 289 Page 478-487 of the land records of the Town of Ludlow, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Sand Canyon Corporation fka Option One Mortgage Corporation to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2005-OPT3, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-OPT3 dated March 21, 2014 and recorded in Book 376 Page 553 of the land records of the Town of Ludlow for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 144 Smith Road, Ludlow, Vermont on February 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to James Gaffigan and Irene Gaffigan by warranty deed of James M. Mohan and Caroline Mohan dated July 16, 2002 and recorded July 18, 2002 in Book 222, Page 97 of the Ludlow Land Records. The premises are therein described as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to James M. Mohan and Caroline Mohan by Warranty Deed of Annette G. Festa dated November 23, 1987 and recorded in Book 112, Pages 87-88 of the Ludlow Land Records, and in said deed more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to the (sic) said Annette Festa by Geoffrey R. White by Warranty Deed dated July 17, 1972, and recorded in Book 60, pages 358-359 in the Ludlow Land Records, and in said deed described as follows: All and the same land and premises conveyed to the said Geoffrey R. White by Robert J. Smith, Jr. by Warranty deed dated March 6, 1970, recorded in Vol. 57, pages 318-319 of Ludlow Land Records and in said deed described as follows: This is a portion of the same lands and premises as was deeded to Robert J. Smith, Jr., the Grantor herein, by Warranty Deed of Clayton C. Grover, Earl R. Grover and Margaret H. Grover, dated June 30, 1968, and recorded in Book 55, Page 237-238 of the Town of Ludlow Land Records. Said parcel is more particularly described as follows: A parcel of land lying easterly of East Hill Road, so-called, being part of a woodlot formerly owned by said Grovers and described as: Beginning at a point in a stonewall, said point a metal pin driven in the wall; thence East 300 feet along said stonewall to another point, an iron pin driven in the wall; thence turning Northerly a right angle 575 feet to a pin in the property line between lands of the Grantor herein and Frank Kolstrom; thence turning Westerly along a painted property line a distance of 300 feet to a point, a pin driven in the ground in the boundary line between lands of the Grantor herein and Clayton Grover; thence turning Southerly at a right angle a distance of 575 feet to the point of beginning. The starting point of this description is further described and located as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of the Marvin Randolph premises, (formerly owned by Robert J. Smith, Jr.), which point is situated in the middle of a stone wall and which point is situated at the southerly end of the said Randolph easterly boundary line. Excepted and reserved is a 50 foot roadway running through this lot from East to West, which roadway has been deeded to the Town of Ludlow. Said parcel is conveyed to the following restrictive covenant: 1. The property shall not be sub-divided into lots less than two (2) acres. 2. No trailers, mobile homes, tar paper shacks, temporary buildings or unfinished buildings shall be permitted to exist on this property." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: January 4, 2019 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite____ Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
