STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 333-7-17 RDCV DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2005-OPT3, ASSET BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT3 v. TIMOTHY CROSSMAN AKA TIMOTHY D. CROSSMAN AND CHERYL CROSSMAN OCCUPANTS OF: 156-162 Simons Avenue, Rutland Town VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 2, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Timothy Crossman aka Timothy D. Crossman and Cheryl Crossman to Option One Mortgage Corporation, dated February 24, 2005 and recorded in Book 135 Page 322 of the land records of the Town of Rutland Town, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Sand Canyon Corporation fka Option One Mortgage Corporation to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2005-OPT3, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-OPT3 dated March 28, 2017 and recorded in Book 196 Page 131 of the land records of the Town of Rutland Town for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 156-162 Simons Avenue, Rutland Town, Vermont on March 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all of the same lands and premises conveyed to Banknorth, N.A. by virtue of a Certificate of Non-Redemption, dated June 8, 2004 and recorded in Book 131, Page 503 of the town of Rutland, Vermont Land Records and which therein is more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Banknorth, N.A. by virtue of a Certificate of Non-Redemption dated June 8, 2004, and a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure and Order of Public Sale dated April 30. 2004, in the matter of Banknorth, N.A. vs. Alan D. Overton, Esq. Successor Administrator of the Estate of Warren D. Case, et al., Rutland Superior Court Docket No. 241-4-03 Rdcv, all recorded on June 24, 2004 in Book 131 at Page 298 of the Town of Rutland Land Records; and subsequent Order of Confirmation of Sale Under Power of Sale dated October 6, 2004 recorded on October 12, 2004 in Book 133 at Page 272 of said Land Records. "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Warren D. Case and Joan K. Case by deed of B. John Shadroui, Carol E, Shadroui and Robert Shadroui dated of even date herewith, which deed is to be recorded in the Land Records of Rutland, Vermont, and, to which deed and the record thereof, reference is hereby made. A more particular description may be had by reference to Schedule A, annexed hereto and made a part hereof. Beginning at a marble post in the supposedly northerly line of the main highway leading from the City of Rutland to West Rutland and known as U.S. Route #4 at the southwesterly corner of the premises conveyed by the Vermont Marble Company to Herbert N. Clark and wife, July 1, 1937; thence in the westerly line of Clark about north 6° 30 minutes west 103 feet more or less to a marble post in the southerly right of way of the Clarendon-Pittsford Railroad at the northwesterly corner of the premises of said Clark; thence westerly in said right of way line of said Railroad 80.5 feet more or less to a marble post; thence south 6° 30 minutes east 125.6 feet more or less to a marble post in said supposed northerly line of said highway and thence in said supposed northerly line of said highway about north 83° 30 minutes east, 77 feet more or less to the point of beginning; containing about 8,805 square feet. The above premises are subject to the pole line rights and other rights granted by the Vermont Marble Company to the Central Vermont Public Service as far as the same effects said premises and also reserving all water and sewer rights to the Town of Rutland Fire District #1 with rights of way, entry, renewal, etc., and reference is hereby made to the deed from the Vermont Marble Company to the said Duiski and wife, which deed is dated October 1, 1940*and recorded in Book 9, Page 481 of the Town of Rutland Land Records, to which deed and the record thereof, reference may be had for a more particular description. Including the rights, easements, and encumbrances upon said property." *(sic 1942) described as follows, viz: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Dr. B. John Shadroui and Carol E. Shadroui, husband and wife, and Robert Shadroui, as joint tenants with right of survivorship and not as tenants in common, by warranty deed of Lawrence S. Gilbert and Marilyn L. Gilbert, which deed is dated December 1, 1977, and recorded December 5, 1977, in the town of Rutland Land Records in Book 26 at Pages 82 through 84, and which lands and promises are further described as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to the Grantors herein by Warranty Deed of John P. Donahue and Eugenie Donahue, which Warranty Deed is dated January 31, 1977 and is recorded in Book 24 Page 588-589 of the Town of Rutland Land Records and therein described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to the Grantors herein by Warranty Deed of Donald R. Turco and Irene J. Turco which Warranty Deed is dated November 1, 1976, and is recorded in took 24, Pages 484-485 of the Rutland Land Records, and therein described as follows: Being the same lands and premises conveyed to Donald R. Turco and Irene Turco by Administrator's Deed of Marsha Turco, Administratrix of the estate of Charles J. Turco, dated June 10, 1974 and recorded in Book 23, at Page 83 of the Rutland Town Records and described therein as follows:” Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: February 12, 2019 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite ______ Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
